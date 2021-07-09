Another Canadian airline to start flights to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Flair Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based out of Edmonton, Canada, announced Thursday it will initiate flights between Phoenix and three different Canadian cities this fall.

Flair will start operating seasonal service to Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in the southeast Valley starting Oct. 31. The service will operate until March 26.

While Phoenix has been a very popular destination for Canadian business and leisure travelers in the past, barely any visitors from the Great White North came to the Valley in 2020 and early 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flair is joining several Canada-based airlines that are ramping up service this fall between Phoenix and Canada. While Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the primary airport in the region, Mesa Gateway has its share of nonstop Canadian flights. Swoop and WestJet also operate out of the Gateway Airport.

Besides flights to Phoenix, Flair also announced it will add routes to other warm-weather tourism destinations in the U.S., including Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Orlando; Hollywood-Burbank, California; Palm Springs, California; and Las Vegas.

