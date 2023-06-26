Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

American Airlines adding more flights from Phoenix this winter

They will offer 263 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations
American Airlines Hydrogen
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate on July 7, 2022
American Airlines Hydrogen
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 11:27:05-04

Want to get away? American Airlines is adding more flights to new and existing destinations from Phoenix this winter.

Starting in November 2023, American will start non-stop flights to Jacksonville, Florida.

It will also resume non-stop service to Wichita, Kansas.

The addition of new flights means this winter will provide the “largest winter schedule in nearly a decade,” according to the airline. They will offer 263 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations.

The flight service includes:

  • Albuquerque, NM (ABQ)
  • Boise, ID (BOI)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW)
  • Des Moines, IA (DSM)
  • Fresno, CA (FAT)
  • Spokane, WA (GEG)
  • Houston, TX (IAH)
  • Wichita, KS (ICT) *Resumption
  • Resumption Jacksonville, FL (JAX) *New
  • New York, NY (JFK)
  • Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
  • Kansas City, MO (MCI)
  • Orlando, FL (MCO)
  • Medford, OR (MFR)
  • Miami, FL (MIA)
  • Milwaukee, WI (MKE)
  • Redmond, OR (RDM)
  • San Diego, CA (SAN)
  • San Antonio, TX (SAT)
  • Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
  • San Francisco, CA (SFO)
  • San Jose, CA (SJC)
  • Sacramento, CA (SMF)
  • St. Louis, MO (STL)
  • Santa Rosa, CA (STS)
  • Tulsa, OK (TUL)
  • Tucson, AZ (TUS)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!