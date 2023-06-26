American Airlines adding more flights from Phoenix this winter

Want to get away? American Airlines is adding more flights to new and existing destinations from Phoenix this winter.
Starting in November 2023, American will start non-stop flights to Jacksonville, Florida.
It will also resume non-stop service to Wichita, Kansas.
The addition of new flights means this winter will provide the “largest winter schedule in nearly a decade,” according to the airline. They will offer 263 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations.
The flight service includes:
- Albuquerque, NM (ABQ)
- Boise, ID (BOI)
- Boston, MA (BOS)
- Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW)
- Des Moines, IA (DSM)
- Fresno, CA (FAT)
- Spokane, WA (GEG)
- Houston, TX (IAH)
- Wichita, KS (ICT) *Resumption
- Resumption Jacksonville, FL (JAX) *New
- New York, NY (JFK)
- Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
- Kansas City, MO (MCI)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Medford, OR (MFR)
- Miami, FL (MIA)
- Milwaukee, WI (MKE)
- Redmond, OR (RDM)
- San Diego, CA (SAN)
- San Antonio, TX (SAT)
- Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
- San Francisco, CA (SFO)
- San Jose, CA (SJC)
- Sacramento, CA (SMF)
- St. Louis, MO (STL)
- Santa Rosa, CA (STS)
- Tulsa, OK (TUL)
- Tucson, AZ (TUS)