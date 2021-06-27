Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old twins abducted near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old twins who were last seen Saturday afternoon at a Phoenix drug store.

Phoenix police say Havanna and Joseph Shackleford were last seen around 4 p.m. at a CVS near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

The twins were inside of a white 2003 Nissan Pathfinder (Arizona license plate 1CA6RB) when Eddie Jones allegedly got in and stole the vehicle.

Police say Jones is under the influence of alcohol and made comments about driving to New Mexico.

The babies both have brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say Havanna is wearing a multicolored shirt with unicorns and grey pants and Joseph is wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow fish on it and blue pants.

Jones, 31, is described as being 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 186 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Police say those with any information surrounding this incident are urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or Lourdes.Lopez@phoenix.gov. For after hours, contact (602) 262-6151.