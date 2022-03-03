Amazon to pre-pay tuition at Maricopa County Community Colleges

Amazon employees can get their tuition pre-paid at Maricopa County Community Colleges through a new partnership.

The partnership is part of Amazon's Career Choice program that encourages its workers to pursue certificates and degrees without having to worry about being able to afford education.

"As a long-standing partner of Amazon and the Career Choice program, we are excited to see this program expand to make more educational pathways accessible to Amazon associates," said Maricopa County Community College District Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. "Employers like Amazon making an investment in their employees' education is a critical component of driving educational attainment in our state."

The program is available for both full- and part-time employees who have worked 90 days.

There is no limit for how long employees can use the benefit. Those participating in the program also don't need to continue working at Amazon after completion.

"We're committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere," said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. "We're thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor's degree, we're working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey."