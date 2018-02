AHWATUKEE, AZ - A 7-year-old girl is hospitalized after getting injured at an Ahwatukee trampoline park.

A Phoenix Fire spokesman confirmed that firefighters responded to Urban Air Indoor Trampoline Park, near Interstate 10 and Ray Road, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a girl reportedly fell more than 20-feet and was taken to the hospital.

Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Urban Air is an indoor playground which features trampolines, obstacle courses and climbing walls. It recently celebrated the opening of its Ahwatukee location on Jan. 27.