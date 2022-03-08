Watch
Phoenix PD investigating murder of 18yo in Ahwatukee

18 ANTHONY COVARRUBIAS AHWATUKEE SHOOTING
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 08, 2022
AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old in Ahwatukee.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, police received reports of a shooting on Dry Creek Road, near 48th Street and Ray Road.

When officers arrived they located an 18-year-old man lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police announced.

He was later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Covarrubias.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and identify a suspect.

No further details have been released.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

