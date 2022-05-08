Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting in an Ahwatukee neighborhood.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of 44th Street and Frye Road for reports of a shooting.

During the investigation, police discovered a confrontation between two men took place over a money dispute.

Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots and when they looked outside they saw a man on the ground bleeding.

As officers arrived they located a victim, identified as 23-year-old Thomas Marble, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Another man who was involved in the shooting was located nearby and detained.

Investigators learned Marble was confronting another man over money when the shooting happened.

An investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.