AHWATUKEE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Ahwatukee on Monday.

Phoenix Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the home near 24th Street and Ray Road where the toddler had gotten through a back door and entered the pool.

The child's grandfather quickly grabbed the boy and performed CPR. The child reportedly began breathing on his own and was crying.

Fire officials say the child was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.