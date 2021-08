PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Ahwatukee Saturday evening.

Officials responded to the drowning call near 48th Street and Elliot Road around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found family members administering CPR to the child.

The child was then transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The child's family says the child was missing for a couple of minutes before being found in the pool.