Drivers slam into same block wall in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE — Out-of-control drivers have been slamming into the same block wall near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Ahwatukee. It's happened not once, not twice, but three different times in just a matter of days.

"This is all the debris field from the first accident," says Sylvia Charbonneau, homeowner.

Charbonneau walked us through her backyard, which has been destroyed. A driver came barreling through the block wall Sunday afternoon.

"It was people driving down the road, that literally stopped to make sure he didn't take off and to, I guess, try to help any way that they could," says Charbonneau.

Her home is just north of Elliot Road on 48th Street. At the time, Charbonneau had no way of knowing she would need help again just three days later.

"Further down, you'll now see the second gaping hole from the accident that took place today… which you can see the streetlight that came down into my yard," says Charbonneau.

Phoenix Police responded to the crash scene — a familiar sight. They tell us 911 callers reported power out in the area.

"They had to turn off power because I was told it started a small fire," says Charbonneau.

She's concerned about when her wall will get fixed and whether she will have to pay.

"I'm scared to go into my backyard because I literally have blocks in my pool. If I would've been in my pool, I could've been hit by flying debris," says Charbonneau.

Her neighbor, two doors down, is in the same situation and is now being hailed a hero. He ended up saving the woman who crashed into his backyard and into the pool.

"I just got her out. I saw the door was jammed back. I got to a position where I could pry it and get it open," says Richard Bryant, neighbor who saved woman.

Luckily, she was able to make it out but the fear is that these crashes will continue. Homeowners in the area say all the construction on nearby I-10 is causing people to take 48th Street instead.

The hope is something gets done quick.

"People need to slow down, they need to lower the speed limit, they need to maybe put up some sort of barrier. Someone's going to get killed," says Charbonneau.

