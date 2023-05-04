$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Check your tickets! A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold in Ahwatukee.

Arizona Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the Quiktrip location near 40th Street and Loop 202.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, along with the Powerball.

The numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 21, 26, 30, 45, 47, and the Powerball was 23.

The lucky winner can claim their prize through the mail or in person at any Arizona Lottery office in Phoenix, Tucson, Kingman, or at Sky Harbor Airport.