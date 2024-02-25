Watch Now
4-year-old girl in critical condition after she was found in a pool in Ahwatukee

Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 17:32:56-05

PHOENIX, AZ — A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in Ahwatukee.

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix Fire emergency crews were called to an apartment near 40th Street and Ray Road for reports of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived the child was already out of the water, crying and coughing up water, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

It's unknown how long she was in the water and if she got out herself or was pulled out by someone else.

An investigation remains underway.

