Jaymes is all puppy! This goofy 6-month-old cattle dog mix loves to run and play. If his stunning blue eyes don't steal your heart, his playful personality definitely will. When this sweet boy first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society, he was feeling pretty down in the dumps. He was suffering from a potentially deadly disease called Parvo. Luckily, the dedicated team inside AHS' Puppy Parvo Intensive Care Unit was able to save Jayme's life and give him the urgent medical care he needed. Thanks to them, Jaymes has made a full recovery. Now, he is back to his typical puppy antics and he is ready to find a home of his own. Like most puppies, Jaymes still has some learning to do. He would thrive in a home with a patient family who is willing to give him lots of praise and positive reinforcement as he continues to learn and grow. Like most Australian Cattle Dogs, Jaymes is very smart. He's also very food motivated and is willing to do just about anything in exchange for a tasty hot dog treat, so we think teaching him new tricks will be a breeze! You can learn more about Jaymes at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Beaker | 2 years old | 58lbs | male | ID# A4901682 | Beaker has been at the shelter for one month and is more than ready for a home of his own! This easy-going guy is just happy to be around his favorite people—could that be you? Beaker will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Dayton | 1 years old | 63lbs | neutered male | ID# A4899636 | This handsome guy has been at the shelter since July and we can’t figure out why! Dayton loves chasing tennis balls and getting the zoomies—he just might not always bring the tennis balls back! This 1-year-old pup is very train-able and will take treats gently while demonstrating the perfect “sit.” Dayton is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Wayne | 3 years old | 46lbs | male | ID# A4900053 | Wayne is a wiggly boy who would love nothing more than a home and a family. The shelter environment has grown very stressful for Wayne, who was picked up as a stray in July. He can be nervous around younger children—they’re so unpredictable! So he would do best in a home with older kids. Wayne will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Maya | 5 years old | 47lbs | spayed female| ID# A4862444 | Maya is one of our longtimers, having been at the shelter since March! Maya would do great a home that is willing to take things slow with her while she learns the home routine and gains confidence. Maya also prefers to be your one and only, but will make up for it with endless attention. Maya is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Boo | 4 years old | 45lbs | neutered male | ID# A4905432 | Boo looks like the permanent-puppy everyone has been waiting for! His baby face will make you say “aww” the second you see him. Boo also appears to be very smart and well-trained! He walks really well on a leash and will follow your lead. If you walk, he walks. If you stop, he’ll stop and patiently sit down next to you. If you stop petting him, he’ll nudge your hand to ask you to keep going. Does Boo sound like the perfect pup for you? He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Mary: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745581 AHS

Dash | 2 years old | 61lbs | male | ID# A4901200 | This handsome husky is ready to go on an adventure with you! He loves affection, having a job to do, and sprinklers! He’d do best in a home that is willing to help him work on his leash skills and someone who is committed to maintaining his gorgeous husky coat properly. Dash will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

