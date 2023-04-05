Share Facebook

Honey Bear | 3 years old | 66lbs | spayed female | ID# A4838231 | Sweet Honey Bear has been waiting for her forever home since January! Honey Bear is fluffy and adorable and stops everyone in their tracks. It takes time for her to warm up to new people, but once she knows she can trust you, she’ll be your best friend. Honey Bear’s adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Vixey | 1 years old | 39lbs | spayed female | ID# A4857782 | Vixey needs a home where she can burn all of her puppy energy! This 1-year-old girl is curious about everything and would benefit from an experienced handler to give her proper in-home training. Vixey loves to play fetch and enjoys meeting new people—especially if they have treats! Her adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Orion | 1 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4850501 | Orion has been waiting since February for the right family to come along. This goofy boy loves rolling in the grass and romping around a play yard. You’ll rarely catch him without a tennis ball in his mouth! When he needs to catch his breath from a game of fetch, he’ll army crawl to you with a ball in his mouth and lay at your feet. His adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Jim | 6 years old | 69lbs | neutered male | ID# A4832586 | Jim has been at the shelter since December and would love a family to love on. Jim loves being with his favorite people and soaking in all the pets. He already knows a few tricks but is eager to learn more with an experienced handler. Jim’s adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Thor | 4 years old | 56lbs | neutered male | ID# A4859802 | Thor has mastered the “puppy eyes” and can get you to give him endless treats! He can be a little timid of new experiences but still loves to go on walks and explore. He is playful and energetic and already knows “sit” and “shake.” He would do best with someone who could help him build confidence to take on all of life’s adventures! His adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Wilkin | 4 years old | 55lbs | neutered male | ID# A4859005 | Wilkin is a short-stacked stud who has won over the hearts of staff! He recently won a pie-eating contest against a few other shelter dogs, which was quite an impressive feat! Wilkin loves attention and aims to please. His adoption fee is waived through April 10th during our Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Miracle is an outgoing Collie mix who loves to meet new people. This sweet mama dog was rescued along with her 6 puppies from Utah last month. At the time she was found, Miricle was struggling to keep her little puppies warm amid the frigid temperatures near the Four Corners area. After she was brought to the Arizona Humane Society, Miracle was placed in a cozy foster home where she could continue to nurse her puppies. Now that her puppies are all grown, it's time for Miricle to find a home of her own. She is a happy-go-lucky dog who greets everyone with a big tail wag. She would love to find a family as loving as she is. She is a medium-sized dog who weighs 31 pounds. Mircle is waiting to meet someone special at AHS' PetSmart Scottsdale adoption location. Learn more about Miracle and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Spuds is a sweet 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, Basset Hound mix. While he looks a lot like a typical lab, Spuds inherited two of the Basset Hounds' signature traits; adorably short, stubby legs and the hound dogs' unique baying bark. His legs may be little but this guy has a BIG personality. He loves to go on adventures with his favorite humans. He also loves to play with puzzle toys. Like most males, food is the way to Spuds' heart. Ham and hotdogs are his absolute favorite snacks. Spuds is looking for a home that can spoil him with lots of love and attention. He prefers to be the center of attention, so Spuds will need to be the only dog in his new home. Spuds is a medium-sized dog who weighs 37 pounds. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Learn more about Spuds at www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A725479 AHS

