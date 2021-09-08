Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Muttley is a loveable senior pup. At 9 years old, this sweet Pit Bull Terrier mix is looking for a home that can spoil her well into her golden years. Unfortunately, Muttley's owner passed away and her extended family could not care for her. Now, she's looking for a loving new home. In exchange, Muttley has a lot of love to give. She is already housetrained and walks great on a leash. She also has some tricks she would love to show you. She knows how to sit, shake, and lay down. Despite her age, she is very energetic and loves to play. She would love to go on a long walk and then curl up on the couch with her new family. If you are interested in adopting Muttley or any other AHS pet, you can make an adoption appointment at www.azhumane.org/adoptAHS
Albert - A4621517 - UNALTERED MALE TAN LAKELAND TERR/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 284. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Elmer - A4613015 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK QUEENSLAND HEEL/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Maggie - A4604478 -SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 310. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 341. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Sandy - A3202903 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TABBY DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 470. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
