Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (9/8/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Abby: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A674700Photo by: AHS
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Valentine: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671379Photo by: AHS
Kahlua: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669193Photo by: AHS
Little One: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671761Photo by: AHS
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Becky: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671448Photo by: AHS
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Muttley is a loveable senior pup. At 9 years old, this sweet Pit Bull Terrier mix is looking for a home that can spoil her well into her golden years. Unfortunately, Muttley's owner passed away and her extended family could not care for her. Now, she's looking for a loving new home. In exchange, Muttley has a lot of love to give. She is already housetrained and walks great on a leash. She also has some tricks she would love to show you. She knows how to sit, shake, and lay down. Despite her age, she is very energetic and loves to play. She would love to go on a long walk and then curl up on the couch with her new family. If you are interested in adopting Muttley or any other AHS pet, you can make an adoption appointment at www.azhumane.org/adoptPhoto by: AHS
Albert - A4621517 - UNALTERED MALE TAN LAKELAND TERR/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 284. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Cali: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A672365Photo by: AHS
Elmer - A4613015 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK QUEENSLAND HEEL/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Maggie - A4604478 -SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 310. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 341. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Sandy - A3202903 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TABBY DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 470. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
