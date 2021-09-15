Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (9/15/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

walle.jpg
Wall-E is getting a second chance in a new state! After Hurricane Ida devastated his home state of Louisiana, a small team from the Arizona Humane Society drove all night to bring Wall-E and 39 other pets from the Louisiana SPCA back to Arizona for a second chance at life. Now that Wall-E is safe on dry land, his personality has really blossomed. At 10 months old, this goofy Labrador Retriever mix still has a lot of puppy energy. He loves to run and play. He is still working to learn basic commands and manners, so he would love to go to a family who will be patient with him while he is still learning. He is a very active boy and would do well in an active family who can take him along with them on hikes or long walks around the neighborhood. If you are interested in adopting Wall-E or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today!Photo by: AHS
wendy.jpg
Wendy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673111Photo by: AHS
bo bo.jpg
Bo Bo: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673631Photo by: AHS
becky.jpg
Becky: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671448Photo by: AHS
jagger.jpg
Jagger: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668826Photo by: AHS
opal.jpg
Opal: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A672844Photo by: AHS
shadow.jpg
Shadow: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673112Photo by: AHS
garlic.jpg
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
gorda.jpg
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
elmer.jpg
Elmer - A4613015 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK QUEENSLAND HEEL/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
ursula.jpg
Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
sandy1.jpg
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
maizy.jpg
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
hebrew.jpg
Hebrew - A4611760 - UNALTERED MALE TRICOLOR BORDER COLLIE/MIX -about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 220. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
benji.jpg
Benji - A4630280 - UNALTERED MALE GRAY/TAN YORKSHIRE TERR/POODLE MIN - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 392. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
copper.jpg
Copper - A4620858 - NEUTERED MALE RED/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 052. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
squeaky pumpkin socks.jpg
Squeaky Pumpkin Socks - A4631102 - UNALTERED FEMALE CALICO/BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 411. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
tulip.jpg
Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
violet.jpg
Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

