Wall-E is getting a second chance in a new state! After Hurricane Ida devastated his home state of Louisiana, a small team from the Arizona Humane Society drove all night to bring Wall-E and 39 other pets from the Louisiana SPCA back to Arizona for a second chance at life. Now that Wall-E is safe on dry land, his personality has really blossomed. At 10 months old, this goofy Labrador Retriever mix still has a lot of puppy energy. He loves to run and play. He is still working to learn basic commands and manners, so he would love to go to a family who will be patient with him while he is still learning. He is a very active boy and would do well in an active family who can take him along with them on hikes or long walks around the neighborhood. If you are interested in adopting Wall-E or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today! AHS

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Elmer - A4613015 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK QUEENSLAND HEEL/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Hebrew - A4611760 - UNALTERED MALE TRICOLOR BORDER COLLIE/MIX -about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 220. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Benji - A4630280 - UNALTERED MALE GRAY/TAN YORKSHIRE TERR/POODLE MIN - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 392. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Copper - A4620858 - NEUTERED MALE RED/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 052. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Squeaky Pumpkin Socks - A4631102 - UNALTERED FEMALE CALICO/BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 411. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

