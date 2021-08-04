Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/4/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maple is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who was brought to the Arizona Humane Society back in May after her owner discovered she was pregnant, and they could not care for her and the puppies. It was clear to AHS' staff that this expectant mother was just days away from giving birth, so to keep her comfortable, Maple was quickly transferred to AHS' Mutternity Suites, a specialized isolation unit that offers a quiet, safe place for mothers to give birth to under medical supervision. It wasn’t long before Maple welcomed six adorable puppies into the world – Autumn, Juniper, Fern, Rose, Willow and Rowan. Luckily, one of AHS' Foster Heroes opened their home to this little family, allowing Maple to continue to nurse her little pack until they are ready to find their forever homes. Now that her puppies are old enough, it's Maple's turn to find a loving home of her own. At 3 years old, Maple still has plenty of energy. She would love to go on walks and play fetch with her new family. She does need to be the only dog in her new home. She prefers not to have to share the attention of her humans with any other dogs. When it comes to her human friends, she is a social butterfly. Maple wiggles and wags as soon as you approach her and will lean in to greet any human she meets with a big wet kiss. If you are interested in adopting Maple or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Coda - A4609123 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year old. EAST KENNEL - 350. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Sandy - A3202903 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TABBY DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 433. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Ellie - A4598689 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 181. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Cloud - A4591329 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 324. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Lewis - A4614544 - UNALTERED MALE TAN CHIHUAHUA SH - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 387. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Kronk - A4613930 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/RED CHIHUAHUA SH - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 390. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

