Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/31/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

casper.jpg
You've heard of Casper the friendly ghost? Well, this is Casper the friendly dog! Casper is a goofy 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. Like most boys, food is the way to this guy's heart. He LOVES treats. His love of food will definitely be helpful when it comes to training this young pup. He is eager to learn new tricks in exchange for a yummy snack... or two. Casper has been enjoying lots of treats and belly rubs here at the Arizona Humane Society. He is one of our Distemper survivors! He was first brought into our shelter by one of our Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM back in late May. Due to the highly contagious nature of the Distemper virus, dogs diagnosed with the virus are routinely euthanized in other shelters. However, thanks to the dedicated medical team in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM, dogs like Casper are getting a second chance. Now, after nearly 3 months of care, Casper has made a full recovery and is looking for a home of his own. He would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energetic personality. He has a tendency to bark at other dogs, so Casper must meet all dogs living in his new home prior to being adopted. He may do best as the only dog.Photo by: AHS
cleopatra.jpg
Cleopatra: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663337Photo by: AHS
george.jpg
George: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673547Photo by: AHS
romy.jpg
Romy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670714Photo by: AHS
zodiac.jpg
Zodiac: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673419Photo by: AHS
lightning.jpg
Lightning: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671292Photo by: AHS
mildred.jpg
Mildred: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673332Photo by: AHS
pippi.jpg
Pippi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A557573Photo by: AHS
garlic.jpg
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
baxter.jpg
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
coraline.jpg
Coraline - A4616487 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/RHOD RIDGEBACK - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
bruno.jpg
Bruno - A4616488 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE ANATOL SHEPHERD/LABRADOR RETR - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 087. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
hudson.jpg
Hudson - A4609509 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 187. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
ursula.jpg
Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
tater.jpg
Tater - A4620027 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 months old. EAST KENNEL - 144. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
laker.jpg
Laker - A4611948 -NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 067. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
cloonie.jpg
Cloonie - A4596026 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK BORDER COLLIE/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 353. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
marley.jpg
Marley - A3449171 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED SIBERIAN HUSKY/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 304. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
xuxa.jpg
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/31/21)

close-gallery
  • casper.jpg
  • cleopatra.jpg
  • george.jpg
  • romy.jpg
  • zodiac.jpg
  • lightning.jpg
  • mildred.jpg
  • pippi.jpg
  • garlic.jpg
  • baxter.jpg
  • coraline.jpg
  • bruno.jpg
  • hudson.jpg
  • ursula.jpg
  • tater.jpg
  • laker.jpg
  • cloonie.jpg
  • marley.jpg
  • xuxa.jpg
  • banyan.jpg

Share

You've heard of Casper the friendly ghost? Well, this is Casper the friendly dog! Casper is a goofy 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. Like most boys, food is the way to this guy's heart. He LOVES treats. His love of food will definitely be helpful when it comes to training this young pup. He is eager to learn new tricks in exchange for a yummy snack... or two. Casper has been enjoying lots of treats and belly rubs here at the Arizona Humane Society. He is one of our Distemper survivors! He was first brought into our shelter by one of our Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM back in late May. Due to the highly contagious nature of the Distemper virus, dogs diagnosed with the virus are routinely euthanized in other shelters. However, thanks to the dedicated medical team in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM, dogs like Casper are getting a second chance. Now, after nearly 3 months of care, Casper has made a full recovery and is looking for a home of his own. He would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energetic personality. He has a tendency to bark at other dogs, so Casper must meet all dogs living in his new home prior to being adopted. He may do best as the only dog.AHS
Cleopatra: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663337AHS
George: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673547AHS
Romy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670714AHS
Zodiac: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673419AHS
Lightning: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671292AHS
Mildred: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673332AHS
Pippi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A557573AHS
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Coraline - A4616487 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/RHOD RIDGEBACK - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bruno - A4616488 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE ANATOL SHEPHERD/LABRADOR RETR - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 087. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Hudson - A4609509 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 187. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Tater - A4620027 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 months old. EAST KENNEL - 144. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Laker - A4611948 -NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 067. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Cloonie - A4596026 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK BORDER COLLIE/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 353. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Marley - A3449171 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED SIBERIAN HUSKY/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 304. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next