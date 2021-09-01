Share Facebook

You've heard of Casper the friendly ghost? Well, this is Casper the friendly dog! Casper is a goofy 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. Like most boys, food is the way to this guy's heart. He LOVES treats. His love of food will definitely be helpful when it comes to training this young pup. He is eager to learn new tricks in exchange for a yummy snack... or two. Casper has been enjoying lots of treats and belly rubs here at the Arizona Humane Society. He is one of our Distemper survivors! He was first brought into our shelter by one of our Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM back in late May. Due to the highly contagious nature of the Distemper virus, dogs diagnosed with the virus are routinely euthanized in other shelters. However, thanks to the dedicated medical team in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM, dogs like Casper are getting a second chance. Now, after nearly 3 months of care, Casper has made a full recovery and is looking for a home of his own. He would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energetic personality. He has a tendency to bark at other dogs, so Casper must meet all dogs living in his new home prior to being adopted. He may do best as the only dog. AHS

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



MCACC

Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Coraline - A4616487 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/RHOD RIDGEBACK - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Bruno - A4616488 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE ANATOL SHEPHERD/LABRADOR RETR - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 087. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Hudson - A4609509 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 187. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tater - A4620027 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 months old. EAST KENNEL - 144. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Laker - A4611948 -NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 067. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Cloonie - A4596026 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK BORDER COLLIE/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 353. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Marley - A3449171 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED SIBERIAN HUSKY/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 304. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

