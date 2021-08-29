Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



MCACC

Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Panda - A4547565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE STAFFORDSHIRE - about 6 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Bruno - A4616488 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE ANATOL SHEPHERD/LABRADOR RETR - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 087. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Cloonie - A4596026 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK BORDER COLLIE/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 353. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Coraline - A4616487 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/RHOD RIDGEBACK - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Frida - A4620853 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 380. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gabby - A4616579 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TORBI DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 412. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Hudson - A4609509 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 187. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Ivan - A4622405 - UNALTERED MALE WHITE SC WHEAT TERR/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 075. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Laker - A4611948 -NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 067. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Marley - A3449171 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED SIBERIAN HUSKY/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 304. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Neville - A4620864 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 039. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tater - A4620027 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 months old. EAST KENNEL - 144. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next