Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/29/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

thorin.jpg
Thorin: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658083Photo by: AHS
gorda.jpg
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
garlic.jpg
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
baxter.jpg
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
maizy.jpg
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
panda.jpg
Panda - A4547565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE STAFFORDSHIRE - about 6 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
bruno.jpg
Bruno - A4616488 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE ANATOL SHEPHERD/LABRADOR RETR - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 087. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
cloonie.jpg
Cloonie - A4596026 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK BORDER COLLIE/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 353. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
coraline.jpg
Coraline - A4616487 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/RHOD RIDGEBACK - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
frida.jpg
Frida - A4620853 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 380. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
gabby.jpg
Gabby - A4616579 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TORBI DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 412. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
hudson.jpg
Hudson - A4609509 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 187. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
ivan.jpg
Ivan - A4622405 - UNALTERED MALE WHITE SC WHEAT TERR/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 075. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
laker.jpg
Laker - A4611948 -NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 067. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
marley.jpg
Marley - A3449171 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED SIBERIAN HUSKY/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 304. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
neville.jpg
Neville - A4620864 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 039. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
tater.jpg
Tater - A4620027 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 months old. EAST KENNEL - 144. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
ursula.jpg
Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
xuxa.jpg
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

