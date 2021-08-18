Share Facebook

What's better than one furry best friend? Two, of course! Layla and Champ are an inseparable pair of German Shepherds who have been best friends almost their entire lives. They were adopted from AHS back in 2011 but found themselves back at the shelter after their owner could no longer take care of them. Layla and Champ are both very well behaved. They are potty trained, leash-trained, and they know how to sit, shake. Layla is 12 years old and Champ is 10 years old, but despite their advanced age, this pair doesn't let much slow them down. They still enjoy going on walks and even playing fetch and tug of war. After stretching their legs, these two are content to curl up next to each other and enjoy a nice cuddle. Now, this dynamic duo is searching for a loving home to enjoy their retirement together. If you have room in your heart for both Champ and Layla, you can adopt both of them for just $25. Starting today the Arizona Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees until Sunday, August 22nd. All pets 7 months and older are now just $25 thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. If you are interested in adopting Champ and Layla visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today. AHS

Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Kronk - A4613930 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/RED CHIHUAHUA SH - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 390. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Merle - A4606943 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE BOXER/MIX -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 064. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Arty - A3945278 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CATAHOULA/LABRADOR RETR - about 6 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Croissant - A4594341 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 079. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

French - A4619592 - NEUTERED MALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER TERRIER/AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 226. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Mabruk - A4619776 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE POODLE MIN - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 520. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Panda - A4547565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE STAFFORDSHIRE - about 6 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Speedwell - A4619816 - NEUTERED MALE CREAM/TAN WEST HIGHLAND/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 529. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Scooby - A4360337 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 3 years old. EAST KENNEL - 302. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



