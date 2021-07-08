Share Facebook

Jack may be a small kitten, but this little guy has already overcome some big challenges. At just a few weeks old, Jack and two other siblings were found orphaned on the street. Luckily, a Good Samaritan came across these tiny kittens and noticed they needed medical attention right away. Jack's right eye had ruptured and he and his siblings were all underweight. They were brought to the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital where Jack's eye could be treated. After a few days in the hospital, all three of the kittens were placed in a foster home where they could rest and recover together. Now Jack and his siblings are all looking for homes of their own. If you're interested in adopting Jack or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gia - A4599905 - UNALTERED FEMALE BLACK/RED ROTTWEILER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 264. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Kona - A4489240 - NEUTERED MALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 287. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Monet - A4604433 - UNALTERED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK CHIHUAHUA SH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 092. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Roman - A4599904 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED ROTTWEILER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 298. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

