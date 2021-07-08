Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (7/8/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfredo: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658262Photo by: AHS
Calliope: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663172Photo by: AHS
Clove: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665840Photo by: AHS
Midnight: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A661745Photo by: AHS
Kizzle: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668806Photo by: AHS
Jack may be a small kitten, but this little guy has already overcome some big challenges. At just a few weeks old, Jack and two other siblings were found orphaned on the street. Luckily, a Good Samaritan came across these tiny kittens and noticed they needed medical attention right away. Jack's right eye had ruptured and he and his siblings were all underweight. They were brought to the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital where Jack's eye could be treated. After a few days in the hospital, all three of the kittens were placed in a foster home where they could rest and recover together. Now Jack and his siblings are all looking for homes of their own. If you're interested in adopting Jack or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
Calliope: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663172Photo by: AHS
Dory: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A667289Photo by: AHS
Stud: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A662761Photo by: AHS
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Gia - A4599905 - UNALTERED FEMALE BLACK/RED ROTTWEILER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 264. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Kona - A4489240 - NEUTERED MALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 287. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Monet - A4604433 - UNALTERED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK CHIHUAHUA SH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 092. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Roman - A4599904 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/RED ROTTWEILER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 298. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
