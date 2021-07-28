Share Facebook

Mandy is a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who is looking for a new home. Her beloved owner passed away earlier this year and Mandy found herself alone and in need of a new family. Having spent her whole life in a loving home, Mandy was understandably nervous when she first came to the shelter, but she never lost her sweet disposition. She has a tail wag and a kiss ready for everyone she meets and loves a good snuggle session. Mandy has lived with other dogs in the past and has done very well with them. While she's been with us here at AHS, we've noticed she is friendly with other dogs she meets but gets nervous when other dogs bark at her, so she would do best in a home with other calm dogs who can match her energy level. If you are interested in adopting Mandy or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

King - A3774814 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 9 years old. EAST KENNEL - 014. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Dax - A4599966 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD -about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 243. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Bronte - A4604437 - UNALTERED MALE RED BOXER/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 300. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Merle - A4606943 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE BOXER/MIX -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 064. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Coda - A4609123 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year old. EAST KENNEL - 350. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Juanito - A4611961 -NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA LH/MIX - about 6 months old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 521. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Hebrew - A4611760 - UNALTERED MALE TRICOLOR BORDER COLLIE/MIX -about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 220. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

