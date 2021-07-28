Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (7/28/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656207
Navi https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669753
Moe: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664210
Lulu https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A667041
Linda: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A661010
Gus: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A667897
Chloe https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668385
Mandy 668803.jpg
Mandy is a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who is looking for a new home. Her beloved owner passed away earlier this year and Mandy found herself alone and in need of a new family. Having spent her whole life in a loving home, Mandy was understandably nervous when she first came to the shelter, but she never lost her sweet disposition. She has a tail wag and a kiss ready for everyone she meets and loves a good snuggle session. Mandy has lived with other dogs in the past and has done very well with them. While she's been with us here at AHS, we've noticed she is friendly with other dogs she meets but gets nervous when other dogs bark at her, so she would do best in a home with other calm dogs who can match her energy level. If you are interested in adopting Mandy or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
King - A3774814 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 9 years old. EAST KENNEL - 014. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Dax - A4599966 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD -about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 243. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Bronte - A4604437 - UNALTERED MALE RED BOXER/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 300. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Merle - A4606943 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE BOXER/MIX -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 064. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Coda - A4609123 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year old. EAST KENNEL - 350. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Juanito - A4611961 -NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA LH/MIX - about 6 months old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 521. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Hebrew - A4611760 - UNALTERED MALE TRICOLOR BORDER COLLIE/MIX -about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 220. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

