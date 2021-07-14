As his name implies, this guy is a true water-loving Labrador! Puddles is only 1 year old so he still has a lot of playful puppy energy. Since he's been with us, our amazing behavior team has been working with him and teaching this youngster some basic manners. Puddles will need an active family that will keep up with his training and provide plenty of mental and physical stimulation to keep him occupied. An active, playful dog friend wouldn't hurt either! He made fast friends with another playful pup here at AHS who has since been adopted. Now he's searching for a home of his own. Due to his size and energy level, Puddles needs to go home with older children and no cats. If you're interested in adopting Puddles or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.
AHS
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Monet - A4604433 - UNALTERED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK CHIHUAHUA SH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 092. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Hallow - A4550114 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 227. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Cash - A4607035 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH -about 1 year 5 months old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 380. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Fillmore - A4606724 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 210. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Flower - A4606128 - UNALTERED FEMALE BROWN/BLACK BELG MALINOIS/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 081. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Primo - A4606665 - UNALTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH/PARSON RUSS TER - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 524. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC