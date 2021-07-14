Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (7/14/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ash: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664946Photo by: AHS
Beast: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A659453Photo by: AHS
Mandy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668803Photo by: AHS
Miss Kitty: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666257Photo by: AHS
Pema: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A655957Photo by: AHS
Sam: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658496Photo by: AHS
Sheldon: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665643Photo by: AHS
Stormy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669701Photo by: AHS
As his name implies, this guy is a true water-loving Labrador! Puddles is only 1 year old so he still has a lot of playful puppy energy. Since he's been with us, our amazing behavior team has been working with him and teaching this youngster some basic manners. Puddles will need an active family that will keep up with his training and provide plenty of mental and physical stimulation to keep him occupied. An active, playful dog friend wouldn't hurt either! He made fast friends with another playful pup here at AHS who has since been adopted. Now he's searching for a home of his own. Due to his size and energy level, Puddles needs to go home with older children and no cats. If you're interested in adopting Puddles or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Monet - A4604433 - UNALTERED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK CHIHUAHUA SH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 092. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Hallow - A4550114 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 227. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Cash - A4607035 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH -about 1 year 5 months old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 380. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Fillmore - A4606724 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 210. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Flower - A4606128 - UNALTERED FEMALE BROWN/BLACK BELG MALINOIS/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 081. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Primo - A4606665 - UNALTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH/PARSON RUSS TER - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 524. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
