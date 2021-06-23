Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (6/23/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arya – https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666518
Babe - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665053
Gregory - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663050
Junior - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663239
Pandora - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A662208
Rocky Road - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665877
Tuxida - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666104
Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Lilybelle - A4549005 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BOXER/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 168. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Rex - A4586710- NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 155. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Cross - A4570499 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 184. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Guinevere - A4559185 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/TAN GERM SHEPHERD - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 003. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Selma - A3887484 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 176. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

