Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Lilybelle - A4549005 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BOXER/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 168. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Rex - A4586710- NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 155. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Cross - A4570499 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 184. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Guinevere - A4559185 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/TAN GERM SHEPHERD - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 003. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Selma - A3887484 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 176. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC