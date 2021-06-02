Bane - A4206061 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 118. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bella - A4591963 -UNALTERED FEMALE BRN TABBY/TORTIE DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 438. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Blondie - A4591320 - UNALTERED FEMALE CREAM CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Bones - A4591146 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX -about 14 weeks old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Charles - A4521263 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Jonas - A4590204 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 111. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Denim - A4591133 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BROWN AMER FOXHOUND/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 150. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Socks - A4589898 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 477. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Zeus - A4588743 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 322. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC