Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (6/2/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657855AHS
Bishop:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664551AHS
Izzy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664394
AHS
Kaya: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A659699
AHS
Oscar: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A653638
AHS
Marcel: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A655071
AHS
Bane - A4206061 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 118. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bella - A4591963 -UNALTERED FEMALE BRN TABBY/TORTIE DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 438. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Blondie - A4591320 - UNALTERED FEMALE CREAM CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Bones - A4591146 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX -about 14 weeks old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Charles - A4521263 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Jonas - A4590204 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 111. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Denim - A4591133 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BROWN AMER FOXHOUND/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 150. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Socks - A4589898 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 477. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Zeus - A4588743 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 322. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
