Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (6/16/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar 6.1.jpg
Meet Oscar, a 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair kitty, who has been with the Arizona Humane Society for nearly a month now. Oscar was brought to AHS from a local emergency animal clinic, where a woman said she had found Oscar, and a few other kitties, in a dumpster. Oscar was examined in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ , where it was found that he was emaciated, had ringworm and desperately needed a dental. From there he was placed in a foster hero home, where he would be able to gain weight and recover in a peaceful environment. Oscar can be shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he loves attention. This sweet boy loves to be groomed and cuddling up on the couch with his favorite human to watch TV! He has lived with other cats before, but a slow introduction is always best. Interested in adopting Oscar or any of our other wonderful adoptable pets? Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more or to schedule an adoption appointment! Adoptions are available by appointment only. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment as pets are adopted on a first come, first served basis. We are unable to hold or transfer pets between adoption locations.Photo by: AHS
duncan.jpg
Duncan: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665227
Photo by: AHS
kalifa.jpg
Kalifa: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A651246
Photo by: AHS
lucielle.jpg
Lucielle: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664683
Photo by: AHS
lucy.jpg
Lucy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A339091 [azhumane.org]
Photo by: AHS
tara.jpg
Tara: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A659029
Photo by: AHS
madge.jpg
Madge: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665223
Photo by: AHS
woody.jpg
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
beans.jpg
Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
stitch.jpg
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
beastie boy.jpg
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
colossus.jpg
Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
leiv.jpg
Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
tropicana.jpg
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
hallow.jpg
Hallow - A4550114 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 227. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
snickers.jpg
Snickers - A4578082 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
kit kat.jpg
Kit Kat - A4578084 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH -about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
twix.jpg
Twix - A4578083 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
stefan.jpg
Stefan - A4595810 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY DOMESTIC LH - about 9 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 407. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

