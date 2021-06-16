Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Oscar, a 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair kitty, who has been with the Arizona Humane Society for nearly a month now. Oscar was brought to AHS from a local emergency animal clinic, where a woman said she had found Oscar, and a few other kitties, in a dumpster. Oscar was examined in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ , where it was found that he was emaciated, had ringworm and desperately needed a dental. From there he was placed in a foster hero home, where he would be able to gain weight and recover in a peaceful environment. Oscar can be shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he loves attention. This sweet boy loves to be groomed and cuddling up on the couch with his favorite human to watch TV! He has lived with other cats before, but a slow introduction is always best. Interested in adopting Oscar or any of our other wonderful adoptable pets? Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more or to schedule an adoption appointment! Adoptions are available by appointment only. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment as pets are adopted on a first come, first served basis. We are unable to hold or transfer pets between adoption locations. AHS

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Leiv - A4585924 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE NEWFOUNDLAND/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Hallow - A4550114 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 227. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Snickers - A4578082 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Kit Kat - A4578084 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH -about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Twix - A4578083 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK DOMESTIC MH - about 8 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 459. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Stefan - A4595810 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY DOMESTIC LH - about 9 weeks old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 407. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next