Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (5/19/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aida: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657850AHS
Billie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657855AHS
Happy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A659733AHS
Izzy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A661443AHS
Nelson: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A662046AHS
Olga: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A618733AHS
Romy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A661541AHS
Sasha: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A639962AHS
Mulberry is a 2-year-old boxer mix who was first brought to a local emergency vet as a stray by a Good Samaritan who noticed he was walking strangely. Mulberry was then transferred to the Arizona Humane Society by one of our EAMTs ™ , and was found to have Luxating Patellas, which just means he may need some follow-up care from his future vet. Mulberry isn’t in any pain, and may function well throughout his life with minimal issues. Since this sweet boy was brought in as a stray, his history is a bit of a mystery, but we do know that treats are the way to his heart! If you're interested in adopting Mulberry or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.AHS
Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Jenkins - A4570767 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 153. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Moscow - A4526738 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY/GERM SHEPHERD -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 239. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
