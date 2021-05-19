Share Facebook

Mulberry is a 2-year-old boxer mix who was first brought to a local emergency vet as a stray by a Good Samaritan who noticed he was walking strangely. Mulberry was then transferred to the Arizona Humane Society by one of our EAMTs ™ , and was found to have Luxating Patellas, which just means he may need some follow-up care from his future vet. Mulberry isn’t in any pain, and may function well throughout his life with minimal issues. Since this sweet boy was brought in as a stray, his history is a bit of a mystery, but we do know that treats are the way to his heart! If you're interested in adopting Mulberry or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beans - A3906459 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/BROWN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 082. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Jenkins - A4570767 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 153. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Colossus - A4577273 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 259. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Moscow - A4526738 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY/GERM SHEPHERD -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 239. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

