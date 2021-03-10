Share Facebook

Hunky Dory https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656239 AHS

Sunil - A4550435 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK WASH/TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 279 Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lilybelle - A4549005 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BOXER/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 168. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

This dynamic duo is simply inseparable. Romeo is a 12-year-old Chihuahua and Tico is an 8-year-old Chihuahua/Pug mix. They were brought to the Arizona Humane Society after their owner could no longer care for them. Like many senior pets, both Romeo and Tico were struggling with some rotten teeth when they first came to AHS. They both had several teeth removed and are doing much better. Both Romeo and Tico are well-behaved older gentlemen, who know their basic commands like "sit" and "stay". They are a bonded pair so they will need to find a home with enough love for the both of them. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Nellie - A4480604 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 204. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Simba - A3965710 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 031. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Twitch is a handsome 8-year-old Labrador Retriever/ American Pit Bull Terrier mix. But despite his age, it is hard to slow this energetic guy down. He is always excited to play a game of tug or fetch. And true to his Labrador Retriever genes, he loves to swim. Twitch would be perfect for an active family who is looking for a dog to take hiking or camping with them. Like many pets his age, Twitch has some dental issues so he will need continued dental care in his new home. In exchange, Twitch is sure to fill your home with lots of love. He is a very smart boy. He already knows his basic commands and he is house trained and crate trained. Twitch loves people and prefers to soak up all the attention for himself so, he will need to be the only pet in his new home. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt . Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Latte - A4543691 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/BRINDLE AM PIT BULL TER - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 231. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

