Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

One look at this curvy girl and it is no wonder how Bella Beanbag, or Bella for short, got her name. This incredibly sweet 8-year-old pittie has quickly become a staff favorite in her short time at the Arizona Humane Society since being surrendered after her previous family could no longer care for her.Always the first to greet you with a tail wag and big smile, Bella Beanbag sure knows how to charm her way into the center of attention. Not only the belle of the ball, this creampuff is also extremely smart as she is both potty and crate trained, knows all of her commands and is great on a leash! As you can tell by her glamour shot, this loving pup will need help shedding the pounds to help get her to a healthier weight through a balanced diet, exercise and positive reinforcement with healthy, low-calorie snacks such as carrots or green beans.Friendly, loving and gets along with everyone, including other dogs and children, Bella Beanbag truly is all that and a bag of chips! The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like Bella Beanbag, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all senior pets six years and older have waived adoption fees for the whole month of November, in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month! AHS

Frosty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A673045 AHS

Montana - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4645426 MCACC

Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955 MCACC

Peanut Butter - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679847 AHS

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275 MCACC

Hoopla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680927 AHS

Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335 MCACC

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

Ed - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A670994 AHS

Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962 MCACC

Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmac MCACC

Sprite - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4644970 MCACC

Tutu Bun - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677138 AHS

Mauricio - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680468 AHS

Samuel - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655057 MCACC

Cruz - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648219 MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next