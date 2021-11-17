Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (11/17/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bella Beanbag.jpeg
One look at this curvy girl and it is no wonder how Bella Beanbag, or Bella for short, got her name. This incredibly sweet 8-year-old pittie has quickly become a staff favorite in her short time at the Arizona Humane Society since being surrendered after her previous family could no longer care for her.Always the first to greet you with a tail wag and big smile, Bella Beanbag sure knows how to charm her way into the center of attention. Not only the belle of the ball, this creampuff is also extremely smart as she is both potty and crate trained, knows all of her commands and is great on a leash! As you can tell by her glamour shot, this loving pup will need help shedding the pounds to help get her to a healthier weight through a balanced diet, exercise and positive reinforcement with healthy, low-calorie snacks such as carrots or green beans.Friendly, loving and gets along with everyone, including other dogs and children, Bella Beanbag truly is all that and a bag of chips! The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like Bella Beanbag, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all senior pets six years and older have waived adoption fees for the whole month of November, in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month!Photo by: AHS
frosty.jpg
Frosty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A673045Photo by: AHS
montana.jpg
Montana - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4645426Photo by: MCACC
gary.jpg
Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
monaco.jpg
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955Photo by: MCACC
peanut butter.jpg
Peanut Butter - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679847Photo by: AHS
elle.jpg
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
luna.jpg
Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275Photo by: MCACC
hoopla.jpg
Hoopla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680927Photo by: AHS
nina.jpg
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335Photo by: MCACC
gladiator.jpg
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
ed.jpg
Ed - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A670994Photo by: AHS
seine.jpg
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
peanut.jpg
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962Photo by: MCACC
roy.jpg
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
sprite.jpg
Sprite - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4644970Photo by: MCACC
tutu bun.jpg
Tutu Bun - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677138Photo by: AHS
mauricio.jpg
Mauricio - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680468Photo by: AHS
samuel.jpg
Samuel - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655057Photo by: MCACC
cruz.jpg
Cruz - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648219Photo by: MCACC

