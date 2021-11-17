One look at this curvy girl and it is no wonder how Bella Beanbag, or Bella for short, got her name. This incredibly sweet 8-year-old pittie has quickly become a staff favorite in her short time at the Arizona Humane Society since being surrendered after her previous family could no longer care for her.Always the first to greet you with a tail wag and big smile, Bella Beanbag sure knows how to charm her way into the center of attention. Not only the belle of the ball, this creampuff is also extremely smart as she is both potty and crate trained, knows all of her commands and is great on a leash! As you can tell by her glamour shot, this loving pup will need help shedding the pounds to help get her to a healthier weight through a balanced diet, exercise and positive reinforcement with healthy, low-calorie snacks such as carrots or green beans.Friendly, loving and gets along with everyone, including other dogs and children, Bella Beanbag truly is all that and a bag of chips! The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like Bella Beanbag, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all senior pets six years and older have waived adoption fees for the whole month of November, in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month!AHS
