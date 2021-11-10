Ben: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679637AHS
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335MCACC
Falafel: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4645437MCACC
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955MCACC
Teddy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680163AHS
Gunner: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4643874MCACC
Sam: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679737AHS
Hawthorne: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648644MCACC
Ginger: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679077AHS
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962MCACC
Lord Henry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678221AHS
Ruckus: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4634490MCACC
Titan: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4620570MCACC
Splinter: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4595960MCACC
Marmie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679839AHS
Micky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678733AHS
Brother Bear: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4649894MCACC
Kee Kee: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653298MCACC
Rio: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4652278MCACC
Jimi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676162AHS