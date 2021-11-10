Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (11/10/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

ben.jpg
Ben: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679637Photo by: AHS
nina.jpg
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335Photo by: MCACC
falafel.jpg
Falafel: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4645437Photo by: MCACC
monaco.jpg
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955Photo by: MCACC
teddy.jpg
Teddy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680163Photo by: AHS
gunner.jpg
Gunner: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4643874Photo by: MCACC
sam.jpg
Sam: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679737Photo by: AHS
hawthorne.jpg
Hawthorne: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648644Photo by: MCACC
ginger.jpg
Ginger: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679077Photo by: AHS
peanut.jpg
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962Photo by: MCACC
lord henry.jpg
Lord Henry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678221Photo by: AHS
ruckus.jpg
Ruckus: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4634490Photo by: MCACC
titan.jpg
Titan: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4620570Photo by: MCACC
splinter.jpg
Splinter: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4595960Photo by: MCACC
marmie.jpg
Marmie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A679839Photo by: AHS
micky.jpg
Micky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678733Photo by: AHS
brother bear.jpg
Brother Bear: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4649894Photo by: MCACC
kee kee.jpg
Kee Kee: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653298Photo by: MCACC
rio.jpg
Rio: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4652278Photo by: MCACC
jimi.jpg
Jimi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676162Photo by: AHS

