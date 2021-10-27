Share Facebook

Stallone: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675369 AHS

Teddy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675508 AHS

Otto: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A672100 AHS

Tina: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A677140 AHS

Empanada: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A677670 AHS

Gigi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A649313 AHS

Lottie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663471 AHS

McGonagall: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676785 AHS

Christophe is a very handsome 1-year-old Labrador Retriever/ Great Dane mix. He was among the 40 pets who made the cross-country trip from Louisiana to Arizona after Hurricane Ida hit, leaving the local shelters there in desperate need of help. Since then, we've seen Christophe's personality blossom into the goofy boy he is today. He loves to run and play. Like most 1-year-old pups, he has lots of energy. Christophe would love to find a home with a big yard and an active family who has the energy to keep up with him. He would not do well in small spaces like an apartment. Due to his size, we think he would do best with children who are 10 years or older. He is very outgoing and friends and has already made friends with several dogs during his time here at AHS. We believe he would do well with other playful dogs but we always recommend a dog introduction if you have an existing pet in the home so we can make sure it's a match! If you are interested in adopting Christophe please visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today. AHS

Blackie - https://bit.ly/2Z3vHAH MCACC

Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvC MCACC

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Agatha - A4631437 - UNALTERED FEMALE TRICOLOR GERM SHEPHERD/MIX -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 258. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Romeo - A4631657 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE MAINE COON/RAGDOLL - about 13 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 471. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Elsie - https://bit.ly/3mjCkbb MCACC

The Count - https://bit.ly/3pI7lrC MCACC

