Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (10/27/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stallone: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675369Photo by: AHS
Teddy: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675508Photo by: AHS
Otto: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A672100Photo by: AHS
Tina: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A677140Photo by: AHS
Empanada: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A677670Photo by: AHS
Gigi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A649313Photo by: AHS
Lottie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663471Photo by: AHS
McGonagall: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676785Photo by: AHS
Christophe is a very handsome 1-year-old Labrador Retriever/ Great Dane mix. He was among the 40 pets who made the cross-country trip from Louisiana to Arizona after Hurricane Ida hit, leaving the local shelters there in desperate need of help. Since then, we've seen Christophe's personality blossom into the goofy boy he is today. He loves to run and play. Like most 1-year-old pups, he has lots of energy. Christophe would love to find a home with a big yard and an active family who has the energy to keep up with him. He would not do well in small spaces like an apartment. Due to his size, we think he would do best with children who are 10 years or older. He is very outgoing and friends and has already made friends with several dogs during his time here at AHS. We believe he would do well with other playful dogs but we always recommend a dog introduction if you have an existing pet in the home so we can make sure it's a match! If you are interested in adopting Christophe please visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today.Photo by: AHS
Blackie - https://bit.ly/2Z3vHAHPhoto by: MCACC
Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvCPhoto by: MCACC
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Agatha - A4631437 - UNALTERED FEMALE TRICOLOR GERM SHEPHERD/MIX -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 258. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Romeo - A4631657 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE MAINE COON/RAGDOLL - about 13 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 471. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Elsie - https://bit.ly/3mjCkbbPhoto by: MCACC
The Count - https://bit.ly/3pI7lrCPhoto by: MCACC

