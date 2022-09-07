Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

He may be just a little kitten, but Angus has proven he has the heart of a lion. At just 5 weeks old, he came to the Arizona Humane Society after a Good Samaritan found him as a sick stray. It was obvious right away that Angus was badly dehydrated and malnourished. Then, doctors in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital discovered he was also battling an upper respiratory infection and had suffered damage to both of his eyes, which unfortunately had to be removed. After being treated by AHS' medical team, Angus was placed in a loving foster home where he could rest and recover. Soon, he learned to navigate the world without the use of his sight and his playful personality began to emerge. Now, Angus is looking for a home of his own. He would love to find a family who will spoil him with lots of love and head scratches. Learn more about Angus and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt.

Daphne: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708202AHS
Manny - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Meeko: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A618883AHS
He may be just a little kitten, but Angus has proven he has the heart of a lion. At just 5 weeks old, he came to the Arizona Humane Society after a Good Samaritan found him as a sick stray. It was obvious right away that Angus was badly dehydrated and malnourished. Then, doctors in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital discovered he was also battling an upper respiratory infection and had suffered damage to both of his eyes, which unfortunately had to be removed. After being treated by AHS' medical team, Angus was placed in a loving foster home where he could rest and recover. Soon, he learned to navigate the world without the use of his sight and his playful personality began to emerge. Now, Angus is looking for a home of his own. He would love to find a family who will spoil him with lots of love and head scratches. Learn more about Angus and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Jarod - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Buster: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705047AHS
Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Orville: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705537AHS
Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Daisy Anne - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Baretta: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693036AHS
Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Taco - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Abilene: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709421AHS
Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Coco Chanel and Junior League: azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Faline - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
