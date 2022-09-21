Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/21/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

bianca.jpg Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially here and if you're looking for a buddy to accompany you on your Starbucks run, Bianca is the dog for youl! This sweet Schnauzer mix absolutely loves going through the drive-thru and ordering her own "puppuchino". One of AHS' amazing volunteers actually treated her to a special field trip to pick one up recently. She was in heaven when they handed her the cup filled with whipped cream! Bianca has definitely earned a little extra spoiling. She was rescued by AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ from an overcrowded backyard. She was understandably nervous when she first came to AHS but has since come out of her shell. She's already learned to walk on a leash and "sit". Bianca is a very smart girl and she's eager to learn more new tricks... in exchange for some yummy treats of course. She would thrive with a family who will give her lots of love and be patient with her as she continues to learn. Learn more about Bianca and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS emmit.jpg Emmit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706225Photo by: AHS fievel.jpg Fievel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711602Photo by: AHS hashbrown hue.jpg Hashbrown Hue: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710832Photo by: AHS muppet.jpg Muppet: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706858Photo by: AHS carol.png Carol - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR honey bear.jpg Honey Bear: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711742Photo by: AHS monica marvels.jpg Monica Marvels: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706715Photo by: AHS sampson.png Sampson - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR bunfree.png Bunfree - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709135Photo by: AHS elmer.png Elmer - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR buddy boy.png Buddy Boy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711774Photo by: AHS lindo lilly.png Lindo and Lilly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700710Photo by: AHS nkotb.png New Kid On The Block - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR myrtle.png Myrtle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710767Photo by: AHS mary kate.png Mary Kate - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711508Photo by: AHS xoey.png Xoey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A707682Photo by: AHS dewdrop.png Dewdrop - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710140Photo by: AHS stevie licks.png Stevie Licks - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711281Photo by: Stevie Licks

