Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hypeboy and Cheerleader are simply inseparable. This adorable duo was rescued by Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at the Arizona Humane Society after they were found covered in ticks. They were both treated in AHS' trauma hospital and groomed to make sure they were free of all those pesky ticks. Now, they're looking for a home with enough love to give both of them. Hypeboy is a 2-year-old Poodle mix and Cheerleader is a 5-year-old Cairn Terrier mix. Hypeboy is full of energy and likes to do "zoomies" all around the house. Meanwhile, Cheerleader likes to watch and cheer him on as he runs. They are a bonded pair so they do need to go home together. If you're interested in adopting this dynamic duo, head to azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment.Photo by: AHS Charlotte | spayed female | 4 years old | 43lbs | ID# A4771997 | Charlotte is a precious little cutie who loves to spend time with you. She seems to have had previous training, and knows how to sit and speak on cue. She has coexisted well with another dog she met, and may prefer gentle/social dogs who will interact politely with her. Charlotte's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Donovan: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710677Photo by: AHS Andy | neutered male | 3 years old | 50lbs | ID# A4728396 | Andy is a handsome boy who has previously lived with kids 18 months - 12 years old. He knows how to use a doggy door and a has learned a few basic commands. He's very smart and can be a bit of an escape artist, so he would thrive with an adopter who can provide a stable routine and activities to keep him busy. Andy's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Bagel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711177Photo by: AHS Tucker | neutered male | 4 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4388012 | Tucker is a playful boy who loves to play fetch and lounge in the pool. He has already been at least partially crate trained, and knows some basic obedience commands. Tucker's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Dolly: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709912Photo by: AHS Mya: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680746Photo by: AHS Cat | spayed female | 4 years old | 49lbs | ID# A4768040 | Cat is a lovely girl who is curious and playful, and loves to get attention and back scratches. Her past a little mysterious, but we know it included some training because she will sit on cue for her treats and even offer you her paw. Cat's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Sniper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693842Photo by: AHS Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Gonzo | neutered male | 2 years old | 49lbs | ID# A4774797 | Gonzo is a unique looking pup with a lot of charm. His past is a bit mysterious, but we know it included a little bit of training because he already knows how to sit on cue for his treats. He's a wiggly boy who loves to sniff and explore outside, and get attention from his friends. Gonzo's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Fox: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708176Photo by: AHS Bea | spayed female | 2 years old | 53lbs | ID# A4699723 | Bea is a beautiful youngster who loves to play and get attention. She has already learned quite a few commands and has previous crate and house training. Bea's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Gonzo - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR