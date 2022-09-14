Share Facebook

Hypeboy and Cheerleader are simply inseparable. This adorable duo was rescued by Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at the Arizona Humane Society after they were found covered in ticks. They were both treated in AHS' trauma hospital and groomed to make sure they were free of all those pesky ticks. Now, they're looking for a home with enough love to give both of them. Hypeboy is a 2-year-old Poodle mix and Cheerleader is a 5-year-old Cairn Terrier mix. Hypeboy is full of energy and likes to do "zoomies" all around the house. Meanwhile, Cheerleader likes to watch and cheer him on as he runs. They are a bonded pair so they do need to go home together. If you're interested in adopting this dynamic duo, head to azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment. AHS

Charlotte | spayed female | 4 years old | 43lbs | ID# A4771997 | Charlotte is a precious little cutie who loves to spend time with you. She seems to have had previous training, and knows how to sit and speak on cue. She has coexisted well with another dog she met, and may prefer gentle/social dogs who will interact politely with her. Charlotte's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Donovan: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710677 AHS

Andy | neutered male | 3 years old | 50lbs | ID# A4728396 | Andy is a handsome boy who has previously lived with kids 18 months - 12 years old. He knows how to use a doggy door and a has learned a few basic commands. He's very smart and can be a bit of an escape artist, so he would thrive with an adopter who can provide a stable routine and activities to keep him busy. Andy's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bagel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711177 AHS

Tucker | neutered male | 4 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4388012 | Tucker is a playful boy who loves to play fetch and lounge in the pool. He has already been at least partially crate trained, and knows some basic obedience commands. Tucker's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Dolly: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709912 AHS

Mya: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680746 AHS

Cat | spayed female | 4 years old | 49lbs | ID# A4768040 | Cat is a lovely girl who is curious and playful, and loves to get attention and back scratches. Her past a little mysterious, but we know it included some training because she will sit on cue for her treats and even offer you her paw. Cat's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Sniper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693842 AHS

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Gonzo | neutered male | 2 years old | 49lbs | ID# A4774797 | Gonzo is a unique looking pup with a lot of charm. His past is a bit mysterious, but we know it included a little bit of training because he already knows how to sit on cue for his treats. He's a wiggly boy who loves to sniff and explore outside, and get attention from his friends. Gonzo's adoption fee is currently waived, so he can go home already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Fox: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708176 AHS

Bea | spayed female | 2 years old | 53lbs | ID# A4699723 | Bea is a beautiful youngster who loves to play and get attention. She has already learned quite a few commands and has previous crate and house training. Bea's adoption fee is currently waived, so she can go home already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and licensed for no charge. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Gonzo - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

