Clara Bell is a super sweet girl who craves attention from her favorite humans. She was hit by a car back in June and was treated at the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. That's where AHS' medical team discovered she was pregnant. She was placed in foster care so she would have a safe, comfortable place to give birth. Soon, she welcomed seven puppies! Now, her puppies have all been adopted and mom is still waiting for a loving home. Clara Bell is only 1 year old so she's got plenty of energy. She can be shy when meeting new people but warms up very quickly. Once she gets to know you, Clara Bell will be a friend for life! She is very loving and loyal. She has done with both kids and other dogs in her foster home. Learn more about Clara Bell and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Rosy | 2 years old | female | 56lbs | ID# A4723214 | Rosy is a super sweet girl who is very people-oriented, and will often choose cuddling up with you over any other activity. She seems to have already had house training and some basic obedience. She enjoys sniffing and exploring outside, but her favorite thing to do is just snuggle on the couch. Rosy's adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Molly | 2 years old | female | 60lbs | ID# A4704759 | Molly is an energetic girl who loves to spend time playing with you and soaking up your attention. She's had previous house training and knows a little basic obedience, and is very people-oriented so she would likely enjoy learning more. She likes to play with toys, splash in the sprinkler, model for photos, and lean against you for petting and attention. Molly's adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Evie | 4 years old | female | 67lbs | ID# A4295931 | Evie is the life of the party and loves everyone she meets. She's always looking to have fun and enjoys running around and jumping in kiddie pools, but is also a very loving girl and may even try to climb in your lap for a snuggle! She's had previous house training and some basic obedience training as well, and is eager to learn more if you'll take a little time to teach her. Evie's adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Rocky | 10 years old | male | 69lbs | ID# A4659583 | Rocky is a sweet senior with the perfect balance of mellow and puppy-like playfulness. He's had previous house training and obedience, is very gentle taking treats, and runs with the cutest frolic! He loves attention more than anything and will stand there leaning against you all day for back rubs if you'll let him. Rocky's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Hugo | 4 years old | male | 94lbs | ID# A4754516 | Hugo is a gentle giant who's been polite with everyone he's met so far, including a few kids and other friendly dogs. Curious and affectionate, he loves spending nothing more than spending time with you and getting attention. He's already had previous house training and some basic obedience, and will make someone an amazing best friend! Hugo's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

