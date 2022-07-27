Share Facebook

Daisy is a beautiful 3-year-old Boxer. She is a happy-go-lucky gal who likes to be the center of attention. She loves to play with puzzle feeders and other toys. This girl is the perfect companion. She is already potty trained, knows basic commands like "sit", and walks very well on a leash. She would love to find a family who will spoil her with love and lots of treats! Right now, you can make Daisy part of your family for free! Her adoption fee is waived. Make an appointment to meet her today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Saul | 1 year old | Male | 60lbs | ID# A4748582 | Saul is everything you would expect from a husky, with an abundance of good looks and playful energy! He loves to sniff and explore the outdoors, show off his "sit" for treats, and pose for photos with those gorgeous mismatched eyes of his. We don't have any information about how he does with kids, but you're always welcome to bring yours to the shelter to see if he's a good match for your family before you adopt. He will need a gradual introduction to other pets at home to ensure everyone has time to adjust and feel comfortable. Saul is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and his adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Louise - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Dusty: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697844 AHS

Tyra and Oso | 1 year old brother and sister | 47lbs | ID# A4647309 & ID# A4647310 | Tyra and Oso are two adorable youngsters who arrived at the shelter together. Tyra is slightly more timid and gentle, while Oso tends to be more outgoing and playful. They both enjoy their time with people, and are also happy to play with each other to entertain themselves. Oso can be a bit over-exuberant in his play at times, but (always the responsible big sister!) Tyra is comfortable letting him know when he oversteps. Tyra and Oso are already spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and their adoption fees are sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Bearington: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701881 AHS

Sissy Sue - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jojo:https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705216 AHS

Crush | 2 years old | Male | 69lbs | ID# A4703774 | Crush is a very handsome youngster in need of a home. He has had some previous training, including house training, and already knows sit, lie down, and shake hands. He is a smart, high-energy boy who loves to learn new things with his friends and will thrive in a home that can provide him with structure, engagement, and would love to try some fun new activities. He would prefer to be your "only child" at this time. Crush is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and his adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Jake: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704326 AHS

Kahlua | 2 years old | Female | 58lbs | ID# A4738891 | Kahlua is a wiggly cuddle-bug who can't wait to find a family of her very own. She can be a little shy in unfamiliar settings at first, but quickly warms up with a little positive reassurance. She adores spending time with people and will lean against you to make sure she's soaking up as much of your attention as possible. She loves kids but does tend to play a little rough sometimes, so she'll need to be supervised during playtime. She will need a gradual introduction at home to any other pets to ensure everyone has time to adjust and feel comfortable. Kahlua is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, and her adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Teddie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Violetta | 6 years old | Female | 57lbs | ID# A4703776 | Violetta is tired of shelter life and ready to start her next chapter in life as your beloved lapdog. She has already had some previous training, including house training and how to sit on cue. She enjoys cuddling, getting head and back rubs from her friends, and wading in kiddie pools to cool off on hot summer days. She will need a gradual introduction at home with any other pets to give everyone time to adjust and feel comfortable, or would also be happy to soak up 100% of your attention as your only dog. Violetta is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, and her adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Julius: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704085 AHS

Portia: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700755 AHS

Lion | 7 years old | male | 84lbs | ID# A3973715 | Lion is a handsome older boy who has already learned some basic obedience and house training. He enjoys playing with and chasing toys, cooling off in kiddie pools, and going for long leisurely walks. He may do well with older kids (ages 5+ please!) and other dogs with gradual introductions at home to give everyone time to adjust. Lion is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and his adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tigris: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A580225 AHS

Evie | 4 years old | Female | 67lbs | ID# A4295931 | Evie is an enthusiastic lady with a friendly and outgoing personality. She considers herself to be the perfect size for a lap dog, and absolutely adores spending time with people of all ages (bonus points if they give her belly rubs!). She has already had some house training, knows how to sit on cue, and takes her treats very gently for her size. She would like to be the only dog in her new home (she doesn't understand that other dogs do not like to be herded!). Evie is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, and her adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation through the end of July. Visit pets.maricopa.gov today to learn more about how you can bring home your new best friend MCACC

