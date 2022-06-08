Share Facebook

Raise a paw for Rayla! We snapped her photo as Rayla was showing off her tricks to her favorite volunteer at the Arizona Humane Society. As you can see, she's already mastered commands like "shake" and "sit". Now, she's eager to learn new tricks from a loving family. Rayla is a 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix who loves to play. Fetch is her favorite game. Rayla can be shy at first, but just give her a scratch behind the ears and you've got a friend for life. She is very sweet and loyally sticks by her favorite humans. Make an appointment to meet Rayla today at azhumane.org/adopt. And take advantage of waived adoption fees until June 7 as the Arizona Humane Society celebrates a milestone moment; 20 years and 90,000 adoptions at AHS’ South Mountain Campus! AHS

Travioso | 2 years old | 50lbs | ID# A4734528 | Travioso is a stunning boy who enjoys getting booty rubs, watching birds outside, and sharing your snacks. He can be a little shy about new situations and would thrive with someone who will show him the world isn't so scary with plenty of positive experiences. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Travioso and other shelter pets in need. Travioso is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Strawberry Shortcake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Geery: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697714 AHS

Lulu: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A699891 AHS

Rocky | 10 years old | 69lbs | ID# A4659583 | Rocky is a handsome senior gentleman who's ready to leave the shelter and start really enjoying his golden years. He's an easy-going guy who enjoys going for walks, cooling off in kiddie pools, and leaning into you for attention. He's already mastered some basic obedience and house training, and has very nice manners. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Rocky and other shelter pets in need. Rocky is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Joy Joy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tabitha | 2 years old | 44lbs | ID# A4703606 | Tabitha is a friendly girl who loves to get belly rubs from her pals, run zoomies in the play yards, and practice all of the tricks she's learned for her treats. She's very playful and loving with her friends, and will even play bow at you to let you know she's in a happy mood. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Tabitha and other shelter pets in need. Tabitha is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Gwen: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A699567 AHS

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Maddie | 5 years old | 51lbs | ID# A4676610 | Maddie is a beautiful girl who adores everyone she meets. Playful and gentle, she already knows some basic obedience and house training, and will show you her "sit" and "shake paw" for treats. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Maddie and other shelter pets in need. Maddie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Molly | 1 year old | 60lbs | ID# A4704759 | Molly is a wiggly and active girl who loves to play. From splashing around in kiddie pools to playing fetch, having fun is her favorite pastime. She's already has a head start on her training and will thrive with a little patience and guidance in her new home. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Molly and other shelter pets in need. Molly is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Charlie Solobino: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Turbo and Jett: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Theadore - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mr. Mushroom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698525 AHS

Ajae | 4 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4343910 | Ajae is an adorable boy who loves to play with toys and bask in the sunshine when it isn't too hot outside. Friendly and playful, Ajae is always happy to get your attention, especially if it's belly rubs or booty scratches, and has previously learned some basic obedience and house training. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Ajae and other shelter pets in need. Ajae is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

