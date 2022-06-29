Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Murdock 691775.jpg If you're looking for a new best friend to brighten your day, look no further, Murdock is the pup for you. His previous owner said Murdock was always there to give them a cuddle or lend a paw for some emotional support. He gets along with just about everyone. Murdock loves children and other dogs. He's even lived with reptiles before. He would prefer a home without any cats. At 7 years old, this Cairn Terrier mix has already mastered the basics of being "man's best friend". He is already potty-trained and knows basic commands like "sit". His signature scruffy ears are sure to win anyone over. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Bea.jpg Bea | 1-2 years old | female | 53lbs | ID# A4699723 | From her perfect pink nose to the tip of her golden tail, Bea is a gorgeous girl who's full of love. She's already had some previous obedience and house training, and knows how to sit, shake hands with you, and come when you call. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Bea and other shelter pets in need. Bea is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC almond blossom.jpeg Almond Blossom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696698Photo by: AHS jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Dimitri.jpg Dimitri | 2 years old | male | 58lbs | ID# A4685471 | Dimitri is a sweet and energetic pup who likes to consider himself a very large lap dog. He was found as a stray by a nine year old boy and was very friendly with him. Playful and cuddly, he loves to spend time with you but is also happy to keep himself entertained with toys when you're too busy too play. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Dimitri and other shelter pets in need. Dimitri is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC Maddie.jpg Maddie | 5 years old | female | 51lbs | ID# A4676610 | Maddie is a beautiful girl who adores everyone she meets. Playful and gentle, she already knows some basic obedience and house training, and will show you her "sit" and "shake paw" for treats. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Maddie and other shelter pets in need. Maddie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC lafayette.jpg Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687Photo by: AHS dwight.png Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR mooshu.jpg Mooshu: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702217Photo by: AHS devin.jpg Devin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695918Photo by: AHS kiwi.jpeg Kiwi: http [azhumane.org]s://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702334Photo by: AHS Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 6.07.48 AM.png Inky - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Hailey.jpg Hailey | 1 year old | female | 57lbs | ID# A4735220 | Hailey may be a big dog, but she's very sensitive and shy. She was found wandering the Phoenix streets with a little chihuahua buddy, and was brought to the shelter alone after her tiny friend evaded capture. She may enjoy sharing her home with other dogs to help her gain confidence, provided you introduce them gradually so everyone has time to adjust. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Hailey and other shelter pets in need. Hailey is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC devo.jpg Devo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691569Photo by: AHS Molly.jpg Molly | 1 year old | female | 60lbs | ID# A4704759 | Molly is a wiggly and active girl who loves to play. From splashing around in kiddie pools to playing fetch, having fun is her favorite pastime. She's already has a head start on her training and will thrive with a little patience and guidance in her new home. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Molly and other shelter pets in need. Molly is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 6.06.23 AM.png Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR lucky.jpg Lucky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695687Photo by: AHS Piper.jpg Piper | 2 years old | female | 46lbs | ID# A4737583 | Piper is a shy little lady who has trouble standing out to adopters when she's surrounded by louder, wigglier dogs. She would love to get out of the noisy shelter and into a real home where she can enjoy some peace and quiet while she gains confidence and learns how to just enjoy being a dog again. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Piper and other shelter pets in need. Piper is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC bramble.jpg Bramble: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698324Photo by: AHS bentley powers.png Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

