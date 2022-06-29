Share Facebook

If you're looking for a new best friend to brighten your day, look no further, Murdock is the pup for you. His previous owner said Murdock was always there to give them a cuddle or lend a paw for some emotional support. He gets along with just about everyone. Murdock loves children and other dogs. He's even lived with reptiles before. He would prefer a home without any cats. At 7 years old, this Cairn Terrier mix has already mastered the basics of being "man's best friend". He is already potty-trained and knows basic commands like "sit". His signature scruffy ears are sure to win anyone over. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Bea | 1-2 years old | female | 53lbs | ID# A4699723 | From her perfect pink nose to the tip of her golden tail, Bea is a gorgeous girl who's full of love. She's already had some previous obedience and house training, and knows how to sit, shake hands with you, and come when you call. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Bea and other shelter pets in need. Bea is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Almond Blossom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696698 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Dimitri | 2 years old | male | 58lbs | ID# A4685471 | Dimitri is a sweet and energetic pup who likes to consider himself a very large lap dog. He was found as a stray by a nine year old boy and was very friendly with him. Playful and cuddly, he loves to spend time with you but is also happy to keep himself entertained with toys when you're too busy too play. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Dimitri and other shelter pets in need. Dimitri is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Maddie | 5 years old | female | 51lbs | ID# A4676610 | Maddie is a beautiful girl who adores everyone she meets. Playful and gentle, she already knows some basic obedience and house training, and will show you her "sit" and "shake paw" for treats. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Maddie and other shelter pets in need. Maddie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Mooshu: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702217 AHS

Devin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695918 AHS

Kiwi: http [azhumane.org]s://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702334 AHS

Inky - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Hailey | 1 year old | female | 57lbs | ID# A4735220 | Hailey may be a big dog, but she's very sensitive and shy. She was found wandering the Phoenix streets with a little chihuahua buddy, and was brought to the shelter alone after her tiny friend evaded capture. She may enjoy sharing her home with other dogs to help her gain confidence, provided you introduce them gradually so everyone has time to adjust. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Hailey and other shelter pets in need. Hailey is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Devo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691569 AHS

Molly | 1 year old | female | 60lbs | ID# A4704759 | Molly is a wiggly and active girl who loves to play. From splashing around in kiddie pools to playing fetch, having fun is her favorite pastime. She's already has a head start on her training and will thrive with a little patience and guidance in her new home. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Molly and other shelter pets in need. Molly is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Lucky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695687 AHS

Piper | 2 years old | female | 46lbs | ID# A4737583 | Piper is a shy little lady who has trouble standing out to adopters when she's surrounded by louder, wigglier dogs. She would love to get out of the noisy shelter and into a real home where she can enjoy some peace and quiet while she gains confidence and learns how to just enjoy being a dog again. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, so visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Piper and other shelter pets in need. Piper is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Bramble: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698324 AHS

Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

