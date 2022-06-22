Share Facebook

Seline: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692935 AHS

Luke is a handsome older gentleman who is looking for someone who will spoil him through his golden years. At 9 years old, Luke still has a few tricks to show off. He loves to play his own version of fetch... he throws and you fetch! When he's not helping you reach your step count, Luke is a big cuddle bug. He is very affectionate and loves to be close to his favorite humans. Luke may do best with other older, calm dogs. He thinks dogs rule and needs to go to a cat-free home. He is anxiously waiting to meet his fur-ever family. Book an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Inky - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Salchicha: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696663 AHS

Lewis | 5 years old | male | 70lbs | ID# A3977628 | Lewis is an absolutely amazing boy who just can't seem to get himself noticed. This boy is very gentle and easy to handle for his large size, has already had some house training and obedience training, AND has done well living with children in the past! All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Stormey: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A648427 AHS

Jazzy | 2-3 years old | female | 59lbs | ID# A4659569 | Jazzy is a playful and energetic girl who's always ready to have fun. She loves to run zoomies, play with the water hose to cool down, and practice her tricks for tricks. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Kuma | 2 years old | male | 66lbs | ID# A4738404 | Kuma is a fluffy boy who's 100% worth asking to meet outside of his kennel, he's just so friendly and loving! He's had some previous training, and we think he may do well with other dogs after a gradual introduction to them at home and has time to adjust. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Violetta | 6 years old | female | 57lbs | ID# A4703776 | Violetta is an absolute doll who loves to spend time with you and cuddle. She's had some previous training and listens well, enjoys cooling off in kiddie pools, and thinks she's just the right size to be your next lap dog. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Stewart | 4 years old | male | 60lbs | ID# A4658298 | Stewart is a good boy who's been waiting a very long time to find a home - he's actually been staying at the shelter since November of last year and has become our second longest resident! Gentle and affectionate, he loves spending time with his familiar friends (especially if they'll give him booty scratches!) and has already had some training. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Eleanor: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696289 AHS

Tommy | 1 year old | male | 43lbs | ID# A4692754 | Tommy has already had previous house training and basic obedience training, and loves to play with his familiar friends. We think he may do well with kids as young as five, as long as they've gentle and don't overwhelm him when he's feeling shy. He has done amazingly well staying inside a "real life room" kennel at the shelter, and enjoys relaxing and people-watching during his down time. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Woojee: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697632 AHS

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

