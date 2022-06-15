Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/15/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amiga is the Spanish word for "friend" and 2-year-old Amiga is the perfect example of why they call dogs "man's best friend". This loyal Rat Terrier mix is as sweet and gentle as they come. Amiga came to the Arizona Humane Society after her previous owner passed away. Now she's looking for a warm lap to curl up in. Amiga is used to a calm household. She would thrive with a patient family who will give her time to adjust to her new life. Learn more about Amiga and make an appointment to meet her today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Noelle | 3 years old | 41lbs | ID# A4660809 | Noelle is an adorable girl with a lot of love and energy to share with the world. She's been friendly with people of all ages, including children as young as four, and absolutely loves getting attention. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Penelope: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A694868Photo by: AHS Cordero | 3 years old | 57lbs | ID# A4706706 | Cordero is a very smart boy who's already learned a lot of training and knows how to sit, shake hands with either paw, come to you, and stay on cue. Friendly and energetic, he loves to practice his tricks for treats, chase balls you throw for him, and take walks when it isn't too hot. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Jewel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698286Photo by: AHS Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Diesel | 2 years old | 40lbs | ID# A4710795 | Diesel is a friendly little pup who absolutely adores spending time with you. He can be a little nervous when you first meet, but it doesn't take long for that shyness to disappear and for him to show you his wiggly, playful side! He's had previous obedience and house training, rides nicely in the car, and is perfectly content to entertain himself with toys when you're busy. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Coco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697630Photo by: AHS Millie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A617938Photo by: AHS Gus | 2 years old | 57lbs | ID# A4738858 | Gus is a curious youngster who loves to explore outside. He seems to have started some training, and his favorite thing he's learned is how to shake hands with his friends. Curious and energetic, this gorgeous boy has a lot of potential to be an amazing best friend for you! All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Tinkerbell and Stitch - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marty | 3 years old | 58lbs | ID# A4729695 | Marty is a nervous boy who does not like living in the shelter, and would like to find a real home where he can relax. He adores people of all ages, has done well with children as young as four, and is 100% prepared to convince you he's the perfect size to be a cuddly lapdog. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Titan: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A604870Photo by: AHS Mr. Wrinkles | 2 years old | 45lbs | ID# A4703571 | Mr. Wrinkles is a big squishy boy who can't wait to find a home of his very own. He's had some previous training, and although he doesn't always make a great first impression in his kennel, outside of it he's about as lovable and gentle as they come! He enjoys sniffing and exploring outside, spending time with his favorite people, and soaking up all the love and attention he can. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today!Photo by: MCACC Lincoln: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A699833Photo by: AHS Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Sparkle https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697223Photo by: AHS