Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Amiga is the Spanish word for "friend" and 2-year-old Amiga is the perfect example of why they call dogs "man's best friend". This loyal Rat Terrier mix is as sweet and gentle as they come. Amiga came to the Arizona Humane Society after her previous owner passed away. Now she's looking for a warm lap to curl up in. Amiga is used to a calm household. She would thrive with a patient family who will give her time to adjust to her new life. Learn more about Amiga and make an appointment to meet her today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Noelle | 3 years old | 41lbs | ID# A4660809 | Noelle is an adorable girl with a lot of love and energy to share with the world. She's been friendly with people of all ages, including children as young as four, and absolutely loves getting attention. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Penelope: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A694868 AHS

Cordero | 3 years old | 57lbs | ID# A4706706 | Cordero is a very smart boy who's already learned a lot of training and knows how to sit, shake hands with either paw, come to you, and stay on cue. Friendly and energetic, he loves to practice his tricks for treats, chase balls you throw for him, and take walks when it isn't too hot. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Jewel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698286 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Diesel | 2 years old | 40lbs | ID# A4710795 | Diesel is a friendly little pup who absolutely adores spending time with you. He can be a little nervous when you first meet, but it doesn't take long for that shyness to disappear and for him to show you his wiggly, playful side! He's had previous obedience and house training, rides nicely in the car, and is perfectly content to entertain himself with toys when you're busy. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Coco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697630 AHS

Millie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A617938 AHS

Gus | 2 years old | 57lbs | ID# A4738858 | Gus is a curious youngster who loves to explore outside. He seems to have started some training, and his favorite thing he's learned is how to shake hands with his friends. Curious and energetic, this gorgeous boy has a lot of potential to be an amazing best friend for you! All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Tinkerbell and Stitch - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marty | 3 years old | 58lbs | ID# A4729695 | Marty is a nervous boy who does not like living in the shelter, and would like to find a real home where he can relax. He adores people of all ages, has done well with children as young as four, and is 100% prepared to convince you he's the perfect size to be a cuddly lapdog. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Titan: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A604870 AHS

Mr. Wrinkles | 2 years old | 45lbs | ID# A4703571 | Mr. Wrinkles is a big squishy boy who can't wait to find a home of his very own. He's had some previous training, and although he doesn't always make a great first impression in his kennel, outside of it he's about as lovable and gentle as they come! He enjoys sniffing and exploring outside, spending time with his favorite people, and soaking up all the love and attention he can. All adoption fees are only $25 through July 24th, and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and county dog license tag. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend as soon as today! MCACC

Lincoln: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A699833 AHS

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Sparkle https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697223 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next