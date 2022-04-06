Share Facebook

Toblerone is a unique guy with cute lil ears, a lovably mushy face, and a distinctive ridge of fur on his back. Faithful, strong, and affectionate, Toblerone is a curious boy who loves to sniff and explore outside. He loves to go for walks with his friends, and would probably enjoy hiking with you to check out new scenery when the weather is appropriate! He loves having a good snack and is happy to sit for his treats, which he takes surprisingly gently for his size, and he also enjoys playing ball whenever you're up for it! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Foxtrot is an energetic pup who loves to learn - he already knows how to sit, lie down, and shake hands with you on cue! He craves attention and will stick to you like velcro, sitting right up against you and leaning his head on your lap to soak up your pets. He likes to stay busy and is eager to please, so he may even have a future as an agility dog! His adoption fee is only $50 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Belanger is an enthusiastic youngster who loves to have fun. His favorite activities include rolling around in the grass, showing off his "sit" for treats, shaking hands with you (very important), and soaking up all your love and attention. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Pearl is an adorable pup who loves to go out and meet new people. She enjoys going for walks and playing with toys, and is a smart girl who loves to learn (she's already learned crate training and a few basic obedience commands!). Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Lola is a polite senior lady looking for a cozy retirement. She appears to have had previous training, walks very nicely on a leash, and knows how to sit on cue for treats. Gentle and affectionate, she's more of a leisurely-stroll kind of dog rather than a running partner and would love to join you on the couch for a lazy weekend of catching up on your favorite shows. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Prudence is a perfect senior lady who has the potential to be an amazing therapy dog! She's spent some time living in an office and hasn't had a single accident or shown any destructive behavior. Her very favorite thing in the whole world is greeting all of the visitors that pass by, and absolutely adores anyone and everyone she meets! She rides politely in the car, lets you know if she needs to go out for a restroom break, and knows how to sit, shake hands with you, and lie down on cue. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Like his name implies, Bandit is sure to steal your heart. This sweet boy first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society all the way back in November and was diagnosed with the distemper virus. Sadly, this highly contagious virus can often be fatal but thanks to the dedicated team inside AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, Bandit survived. Now, after months of treatment, Bandit is finally ready to find a home of his own. He is a 1-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves to run and play. He even got to try out some agility tricks while here at AHS and he loved it! His spunky, energetic personality would be perfect for an active family that can take him along for hikes or other fun activities. Due to his energy level, Bandit needs to go to a home with a yard. He also needs to be the only dog in his new home. The great thing is, Bandit is already housetrained and leash trained. He's eager to learn new tricks with his new family. If you're interested in adopting Bandit, visit azhumane.org/adopt to learn more and make an appointment today. AHS

