Diesel is a youngster who has so much personality, we can't wait for him to meet his forever family and friends and show them how much fun he is! He loves going for walks, playing fetch, exploring new areas, and dancing his little feet around when he gets booty scratches (he LOVES booty scratches!). He has previously been house trained and knows sit, and would love to learn some new tricks if you'll take a little time to teach him. Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to start having fun with Diesel! MCACC

Stella is a 4-year-old Australian Kelpie mix with a sense of adventure. She loves to sniff out new things on hikes and long walks with her favorite humans. She can be a little shy when meeting new people. But once she gets to know you, this sweet pup likes to be the center of attention. She also has great manners. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like "sit". Stella has lived with other dogs in the past but we always recommend a dog introduction if you have other pets in the home to make sure it is a perfect match. If you are interested in adopting Stella, you can learn more about her and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Nugget and Roland - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Fluffy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690255 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Athena is definitely one of those dogs who thinks every stranger she sees is just a new friend she hasn't met yet, and she's even sweeter and more cuddly with her familiar friends - her new family is going to be more loved than they could possibly imagine! This tail-wagging, happy-prancing, bright-smiling girl is a pup you're definitely going to enjoy spending time with, so what are you waiting for? Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello! MCACC

Koi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A689573 AHS

Tiger - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ginger is a shy little lady who needs time to feel comfortable with you, and then she's all love! She adores gentle neck and shoulder massages from her familiar friends, yummy treats, and spending time with the dog friends she was found with. Sound like a good match for your family? Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello! MCACC

Hiccup is a handsome young lad who can't wait to find his forever home! This cutie has had some previous training and loves to show you his "sit" on cue for treats. Sweet and eager-to-please, Hiccup is going to make such a wonderful new family member for the lucky person who adopts him. Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to start giving this good boy attention asap! MCACC

Knight absolutely adores spending time with all of his volunteer friends - the walkers, the photographers, the fetch-players, Knight loves them all! He's a pretty mellow guy who really doesn't ask for much: just some leisurely strolls with his friends, an occasional car ride, and a comfy place to nap. He's such a friendly, easy-going pup that his friends have described him simply as “a genuine pleasure to spend time with.” Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello and meet this very good boy! MCACC

Orion is a big fluffy boy with a serious face and a heart of gold. Gentle and sweet, he's done well with children and enjoys getting attention and brushing. He'll hop right in the car as soon as he gets the opportunity, so he would probably love to join you on little car rides to the park, pet store, or training classes! Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to meet this fluffy boy for yourself! MCACC

Kira: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A663398 AHS

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ivy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684211 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Guillermo - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Sammy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683302 AHS

