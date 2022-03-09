Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diesel A4631441.jpg
Diesel is a youngster who has so much personality, we can't wait for him to meet his forever family and friends and show them how much fun he is! He loves going for walks, playing fetch, exploring new areas, and dancing his little feet around when he gets booty scratches (he LOVES booty scratches!). He has previously been house trained and knows sit, and would love to learn some new tricks if you'll take a little time to teach him. Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to start having fun with Diesel!Photo by: MCACC
Stella 677728.jpg
Stella is a 4-year-old Australian Kelpie mix with a sense of adventure. She loves to sniff out new things on hikes and long walks with her favorite humans. She can be a little shy when meeting new people. But once she gets to know you, this sweet pup likes to be the center of attention. She also has great manners. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like "sit". Stella has lived with other dogs in the past but we always recommend a dog introduction if you have other pets in the home to make sure it is a perfect match. If you are interested in adopting Stella, you can learn more about her and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS
Screen Shot 2022-03-09 at 6.47.09 AM.png
Nugget and Roland - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
fluffy.jpg
Fluffy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690255Photo by: AHS
jakoda.png
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
Athena A3798939.jpg
Athena is definitely one of those dogs who thinks every stranger she sees is just a new friend she hasn't met yet, and she's even sweeter and more cuddly with her familiar friends - her new family is going to be more loved than they could possibly imagine! This tail-wagging, happy-prancing, bright-smiling girl is a pup you're definitely going to enjoy spending time with, so what are you waiting for? Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello!Photo by: MCACC
koi.jpg
Koi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A689573Photo by: AHS
Screen Shot 2022-03-09 at 6.46.39 AM.png
Tiger - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
Ginger A4693741.jpg
Ginger is a shy little lady who needs time to feel comfortable with you, and then she's all love! She adores gentle neck and shoulder massages from her familiar friends, yummy treats, and spending time with the dog friends she was found with. Sound like a good match for your family? Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello!Photo by: MCACC
Hiccup A4693610.jpg
Hiccup is a handsome young lad who can't wait to find his forever home! This cutie has had some previous training and loves to show you his "sit" on cue for treats. Sweet and eager-to-please, Hiccup is going to make such a wonderful new family member for the lucky person who adopts him. Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to start giving this good boy attention asap!Photo by: MCACC
Knight A3762514.jpg
Knight absolutely adores spending time with all of his volunteer friends - the walkers, the photographers, the fetch-players, Knight loves them all! He's a pretty mellow guy who really doesn't ask for much: just some leisurely strolls with his friends, an occasional car ride, and a comfy place to nap. He's such a friendly, easy-going pup that his friends have described him simply as “a genuine pleasure to spend time with.” Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to say hello and meet this very good boy!Photo by: MCACC
Orion A4686302.jpg
Orion is a big fluffy boy with a serious face and a heart of gold. Gentle and sweet, he's done well with children and enjoys getting attention and brushing. He'll hop right in the car as soon as he gets the opportunity, so he would probably love to join you on little car rides to the park, pet store, or training classes! Visit pets.maricopa.gov or stop by the shelter to meet this fluffy boy for yourself!Photo by: MCACC
kira.jpg
Kira: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A663398Photo by: AHS
bill and ted.png
Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
ivy.jpg
Ivy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684211Photo by: AHS
dwight.png
Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
guillermo.png
Guillermo - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
sammy.jpg
Sammy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683302Photo by: AHS

