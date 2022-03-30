Share Facebook

Ajae is a photogenic pup who is always happy to sit for photos and treats! He's already had some previous house training and obedience, and has an incredibly sweet and playful personality. He enjoys wiggling and wagging to greet you, playing with toys, running zoomies around in the yard, and will sometimes even play-bow to invite you to join in the fun! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Lady Baby: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bully is a happy and well-mannered gentleman who loves meeting new people, adores getting attention, and wiggles and wags almost constantly everywhere he goes. He's had some previous training, already knows how to sit, shake hands, and catch treats, and was even good getting a bath here at the shelter! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Spirit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687694 AHS

Lazlo might look a little overweight, but we like to say he's just a little husky. ;) This plushie boy is an A+ cuddler, so he wouldn't mind a nice balance of couch-surfing along with his daily walks and other activities! He adores people, and leans against you for petting to make sure he's soaking up as much of your attention as possible. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Nugget and Roland - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rhysen: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Oreo is a handsome sweetheart who wants nothing more than to just spend time with you! He's been very friendly with people of all ages, including kids, and is gentle and playful. He's had previous training, and is always happy to show his friends how nicely he can sit and lie down on cue. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Maddie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687653 AHS

Tucker is a wonderful boy who seems to have already learned some house training and basic obedience. He's friendly and playful with everyone he knows, enjoys going for walks with his friends to sniff and explore outside, and loves playing a good game of fetch every now and then! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Pancho - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dive into Summer with Ryker! This handsome boy is the perfect dog to hang by the pool with this summer. He loves to swim and will jump right into the swimming pool with you! Ryker is a 3-year-old Chinese Sharpei/ Greyhound mix. He is an energetic boy who would love to find a home with an active family. Due to his energy level, Ryker cannot live in an apartment or condo. He would thrive in a home with a fenced yard where he can run and play. Ryker is very friendly and outgoing with people. He made such an impression on his friends at 98KUPD, they decided to make him one of "Holmberg's Heartbreakers" and generously sponsored his adoption fee. That means you can adopt this sweet boy for free. Ryker prefers the company of human friends and needs to be the only dog in his new home. If you're interested in adopting Ryker or any other AHS pet, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today. MCACC

Goofy Goober:https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692449 AHS

Leanne: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691949 AHS

Paul Mccartney: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692517 AHS

Squish is a fun little lady who, despite her young age, has already learned some house training and basic obedience! She's always happy to sit on cue for her treats, and takes them very gently. She enjoys going for walks with her friends and ADORES getting pets and praise, even if she's asked to wear rainbow bunny ears in the process, she sees every interaction with people as an opportunity to soak up the love. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Zucchini: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687933 AHS

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

