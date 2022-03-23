Share Facebook

Foxtrot is an energetic pup who loves to learn - he already knows how to sit, lie down, and shake hands with you on cue! He craves attention and will stick to you like velcro, sitting right up against you and leaning his head on your lap to soak up your pets. He likes to stay busy and is eager to please, so he may even have a future as an agility dog! His adoption fee is only $50 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Lola Lane is a loveable senior gal. She is a 12-year-old Queensland Heeler mix who loves to be the center of attention. Despite her age, this sweet dog is still bursting with energy. When she gets excited, she spins around in circles like a young puppy. Plus, she just received a clean bill of health from our veterinary team. Lola Lane would love to find a home with someone that will take her on long walks or play fetch with her in the backyard. She prefers the company of her human friends and needs to be the only dog in her new home. That way she can soak up all the love and attention for herself! If you are interested in adopting Lola Lane, you can learn more about her and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Banner is an older gentleman who has built up quite the fan base here at the shelter! He's a solid 114lbs of pure joy and love. He loves to run, romp, and play out in the yard, but getting attention is definitely his very favorite thing to do. He whole-heartedly believes that everyone he meets is his new best friend, and loves leaning against you for pets and rolling over so you can rub that big potato belly! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Brick is an absolutely dreamy boy looking for someone to build his future with - maybe it could be you? He's a wiggly boy who adores getting attention and leans in for petting to soak up as much of your love as possible. He's had some previous training and enjoys showing off his "sit" for treats, and is very food-motivated so he'd love to learn even more if you'll take a little time to teach him! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Pepper adores spending time with people. Gentle and curious, she's already had previous training and will happily sit and shake hands with you for treats. At around nine years old, this wiggly senior lady is pretty low-maintenance, and would much rather sleep in with you on the weekends and binge-watch TV than get up early to go jogging. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend. MCACC

Ferris is the cutest little youngster who loves going on adventures with his friends, and can't wait to get adopted and really live his life to the fullest. He's seems to have already had some training to give him a head start in his new home, and can't wait to make his new family proud! He enjoys going for car rides and taking walks, and enjoying treats, but his favorite thing of all is spending time with you. He adores hearing you talk to him and pet him, and loves getting booty scratches! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Toblerone is a unique guy with cute lil ears, a lovably mushy face, and a distinctive ridge of fur on his back. Faithful, strong, and affectionate, Toblerone is a curious boy who loves to sniff and explore outside. He loves to go for walks with his friends, and would probably enjoy hiking with you to check out new scenery when the weather is appropriate! He loves having a good snack and is happy to sit for his treats, which he takes surprisingly gently for his size, and he also enjoys playing ball whenever you're up for it! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

