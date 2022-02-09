Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

spirit.jpg
Spirit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687694Photo by: AHS
dwight.png
Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
amanda.jpg
Amanda: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687217Photo by: AHS
stewie.jpg
Stewie: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4613043Photo by: MCACC
louie.jpg
Louie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685847Photo by: AHS
jester.jpg
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872Photo by: MCACC
pete.jpg
Pete: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687624Photo by: AHS
jakoda.png
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
joey.png
Joey: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
parkour.jpg
Parkour: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4686329Photo by: MCACC
potsie.jpg
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
Bella Rose 681444.jpg
Bella Rose is pretty much the biggest couch potato we've ever met. And she's got the curves to prove it. This sweet American Pit Bull Terrier mix is a whopping 73 pounds. But, that just means there's more of her to love right? While Bella Rose may enjoy lounging around, her friends here at the Arizona Humane Society would love to find her a home with someone who will motivate her to get active with a few walks around the block. She does have a medical disclosure for obesity. Bella Rose is 7 years old. She can be bashful or shy when she meets new people, but just give this chunky girl a scratch on her chest and she'll be your friend for life! Learn more about Bella Rose and make an appointment to meet her at www.azhumane.org/adoptPhoto by: AHS
hugo.jpg
Hugo: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4672302Photo by: MCACC
icewell.jpg
Icewell: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4685434Photo by: MCACC
zeus.jpg
Zeus: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678117Photo by: AHS
bombom.jpg
Bombom: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669438Photo by: MCACC
charlie solobino.png
Charlie Solobino: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
juno.jpg
Juno: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4678812Photo by: MCACC
lil bo peep.jpg
Lil Bo-Peep: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681499Photo by: MCACC
patches.jpg
Patches: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4682771Photo by: MCACC

