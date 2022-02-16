Share Facebook

Emmy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687127 AHS

Joleen: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4680973 MCACC

If you are looking for a running buddy, Carmel Swirl is your girl! Her friends describe this playful pup as "a bundle of energy filled with love". Carmel Swirl is a 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to run and play. She would love to find a home with an active family who can take her on hikes and other adventures. A house with a big yard would be a dream come true for her! In addition to loving her human friends, Carmel Swirl also loves to play with other dogs. She made fast friends with several dogs at the Arizona Humane Society and matches play styles to her companions as well. She needs to meet any dogs or children in her new family so we can make sure it's the perfect match before sending her home. She needs to go to a home without cats or small mammals. If you're interested in adopting Caramel Swirl, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today. AHS

Neron: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685501 AHS

Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lola: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A674539 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jasper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682007 AHS

Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872 MCACC

Bombom: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669438 MCACC

Parkour: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4686329 MCACC

Arlo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A688015 AHS

Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763 MCACC

Cricket: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664572 MCACC

Meatloaf: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687889 AHS

Blueberry: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678 MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Royce: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Blue: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

