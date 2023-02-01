Share Facebook

Austin is a loveable goofball who loves to run and play. This 4-year-old is still a pup at heart and greets everyone with a big tail wag and sloppy puppy kisses. Austin first came to the Arizona Humane Society after a Good Samaritan brought him into a local animal hospital as an injured stray. He was treated in AHS' Trauma Hospital where doctors amputated part of his tail. He was also treated for a painful ear infection. Now that he is feeling better, Austin is searching for a home of his own. He is a very energetic boy who would thrive with an active family who can take him on long walks or runs around the neighborhood. He would also benefit from continued training so he can improve on the manners our team has taught him during his time here at AHS. When he gets excited, Austin has a tendency to jump up, so he may do best with older children who are steady on their feet so he doesn't accidentally knock smaller kids over. This sweet boy is simply bursting with love and energy. Learn more about Austin and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. Arizona Humane Society

Kiko: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A584999 AHS

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Isais: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A724612 AHS

Camper | 1 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4825761 | Camper was one of our Winter WonderDogs for the foster event over the holidays and he did great! Plus, we got to learn a lot about him. Camper is a “Velcro” dog and will follow his person wherever they go and he loves any and all attention. His favorite game to play is fetch! He is eager to learn more leash manners as long as it means more treats. Camper is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Lucky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A506955 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Buttons: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700151 AHS

Peaches | 3 years old | 49lbs | spayed female | ID# A4824624 | This pup is sweet like…well, Peaches! Peaches is great with small and big dogs, great with children as young as three, and great with strangers! We call that a triple threat! Peaches loves playing with a stuffed toy when she’s not out on a hike with her humans. She is starting to become stressed in the shelter environment and would love to find her perfect home soon. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Madame: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A716309 AHS

Honey Bear | 3 years old | 66lbs | spayed female | ID# A4838231 | This fluffy bear—err, dog---is enjoying these cooler temps! Honey Bear got her name because she looks like a sweet bear! She loves laying in the sunshine and rolling around in the grass. The person who found her said she did good with kids once she had time to get to know them—she’s just a little timid at first! Honey Bear is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Slim | 3 years old | 44lbs | neutered male | ID# A4817900 | Slim has been waiting for his forever home since December! This misunderstood dude is a little scared in the shelter environment but he wants you to know—he just wants a family of his own! He is great with children as young as one years old. Meet Slim at our East shelter! Slim is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Hurricane | 1 years old | 49lbs | neutered male | ID# A4837814 | Hurricane still has that puppy-like energy! He can’t wait to get out of his kennel and run around. He loves playing with a soccer ball—even if it doesn’t quite fit in his mouth! Hurricane is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Prada: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723535 AHS

Lala | 2 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4665203 | Lala is one of our longest-standing residents at MCACC. She has been at the shelter since July! She has a bit of a heartbreaking past--her previous owner had to surrender her because they were about to be homeless. She is a staff and volunteer favorite and they would love to see her get the love she deserves! She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend. MCACC

Jefferson: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A724368 AHS

Penny Laine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Joe azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

