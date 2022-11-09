Share Facebook

Butternut | 5 years old | 40lbs| spayed female | ID# A4780263 | Butternut approached our field officers with a wagging tail on September 2nd and since then she’s been waiting to greet you with the same level of excitement! She loves getting attention from her humans including but not limited to: belly rubs and lap cuddles. Butternut is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is available for a blind adoption at our East facility. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Crawford | 7 years old | 59lbs | neutered male | ID# A4783353 | Crawford always greets staff and volunteers with a wagging tail! Once he’s out of his kennel, he loves to explore the play yards and then sit with the handlers for treats and pets. He’s a staff favorite because he’s such a good boy. Crawford is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! His adoption fee is currently waived. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Dorito | 4 years old | 62lbs| neutered male | ID# A4807515 | Dorito likes to run around and play with toys! The shelter environment is a stressful place for him and he hopes his forever family comes to meet him soon. He is vocal inside his kennel because he wants out so bad, but once he is in the play yard, he “dances” and gets the zoomies! Come meet Dorito at our West shelter—his adoption fee is waived! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Demi | 5 years old | Spayed female | ID# A3922317 | Demi has been at the shelter since September and is ready to go into a comfortable, loving home! She’s a little shy at first but if you give her time to warm up she’ll prance around with a happy wagging tail! Demi’s adoption fee is also waived and she is ready to meet her new best friend! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Ziggy | 8 years old | 70lbs | spayed female | ID# A4072269 | Ziggy has been waiting for her forever home for 75 days! You can tell she’s ready to leave the shelter because her tail can’t stop wagging when customers walk by. Ziggy is an 8-year-old lady who has that puppy nonsense behind her and is ready to show you that she’s housetrained, loves to play fetch, and knows a few tricks like “sit” and “stay” and “shake.” Volunteers say she is friendly, playful, and affectionate and would be a great addition to a family! Ziggy’s adoption fee is currently waived and she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Max | 6 years old | 63lbs | neutered male | ID# A4779097 | Max is an easy-going three-legged guy who loves to meet new people while out on his walks with staff and volunteers. He has been at the shelter since August 30th—that’s 70 days! Max is a people pleaser, and all he asks is that he doesn’t want to be around any cats! He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! His adoption fee is currently waived. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

