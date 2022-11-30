Share Facebook

Winston is looking for a fetch partner! This wiggly Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and other fun toys. Despite being 6 years old, Winston is not slowing down. He has plenty of energy to chase after stray tennis balls. He dreams of finding a home with a big fluffy bed where he can enjoy a cozy nap in between games of fetch! Winston has been patiently waiting for a home of his own for almost 2 months now because he is hard of hearing. But that has not kept Winston from learning some new tricks during his time at the Arizona Humane Society. Staff members have worked with him to help teach him sign language! He would love to find someone who will continue this training in his new home. Luckily, Winston is eager to please his human friends. His tennis ball is his favorite reward. He loves to chase after the ball or play with chew toys! AHS

Atlanta: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717792 AHS

Bradley Cooper | 2 year old | 65lbs | neutered male | ID# A4762253 | It doesn’t take long to figure out why this good boy is named Bradley Cooper—he has those icy blue eyes! Mr. Cooper has been waiting for his forever home since July. He may be a strong dog on his leash and romps around in the play yard, when it comes to his handlers he is gentle and loves attention. Will you bring Bradley Cooper home? His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Creamsicle: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A718650 AHS

Bronson azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Violetta | 6 years old | 57lbs | spayed female | ID# A4703776 | Violetta is ready for a home of her own where she can snuggle up with her favorite person. This girl has been at the shelter since September and although she’s getting pretty stressed in her kennel, the second she is out she is back to her normal self! Violetta loves affection and will lean up against you for all the pets and treats she can get. Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Tyke | 5 years old | 54lbs | neutered male | ID# A4780429 | Tyke is the perfect family dog who found himself at the shelter in September. His previous owners said he was good with adults, kids, and other dogs! Tyke prefers no cats in the home, though. Tyke has a few tricks up his paw like sit, stay, stop, and jump. He loves to cuddle and go on walks! He likes to eat peanut butter cookies and popsicles, but his favorite food is mango! Are you ready to spoil Tyke? His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Paco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A610449 AHS

Karma | 1 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4795360 | Karma is a dog that catches everyone’s eye, but so far no one has taken her home yet. She is pretty stressed in her kennel but once she gets out to relax and get to know you, she’ll happy accept your pets and treats! Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Obsidian: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708976 AHS

Lady Belle azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sammy | 5 years old | 60lbs | neutered male | ID# A4755414 | Sammy has been waiting since July to find his forever home and we can’t imagine why! This cuddle bug is a volunteer favorite. He loves to run and play but will always find his way back to your lap. Sammy is really stressed out in his kennel, so he hopes his new person comes for him soon! His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Boots Boots: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A718791 AHS

Cooper Phoenix - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Amy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A718473 AHS

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bucky | 3 years old | 61lbs | neutered male | ID# A4739147 | Bucky has been at the shelter since May and would love nothing more than a home to call his own! A kennel is no place for a guy like Bucky because he has a ton of energy! Volunteers say Bucky is a wonderful guy with very expressive ears that match his fun, lovable personality! His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Juneau: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717794 AHS

Bruno: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A715609 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

