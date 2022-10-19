Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Silky is a little bunny with a big heart. This sweet shorthaired rabbit was rescued by AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ and Animal Cruelty Investigation team last month. Silky was just one of 139 rabbits who were would found living in unhealthy conditions at a home in Glendale. At first, she and her other rabbit friends were nervous in their new environment. But, now that Silky has recovered from her ordeal, she is ready to hop her way into the hearts of a new family. She is a very curious rabbit and loves to play with the hay in her enclosure. She is available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. Make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Lion | 7 years old | 84lbs | neutered male | ID# A3973715 | Lion is a handsome older boy who has already had previous training, and is the perfect balance of playful, mellow, and loving. He enjoys playing with and chasing toys, cooling off in kiddie pools, and going for long leisurely walks. He may do well with kids as young as five in his new home, and possibly other dogs after a gradual introduction that gives everyone time to adjust. Lion's adoption fee is currently waived, and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/adopt for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Coco | 2 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4708068 | Coco is a happy youngster who loves to splash in the pool, show off his "sit" and "down" for treats, and play fetch and get attention from his friends. He's been friendly with everyone he meets, has had a wonderful time playing with other large dogs in play groups at the shelter, and may do well with kids. His adoption fee is currently waived, and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Cornelius | 3-4 years old | 75lbs | neutered male | ID# A4680681 | Cornelius is a big guy who loves to cuddle and get attention from his friends, especially back/booty rubs! He's already been house trained previously, and even knows a few words in both English and Spanish. He may do well with kids as young as twelve in his new home. Cornelius's adoption fee is currently waived, and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Moximo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714459 AHS

Shaggy - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rory: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701044 AHS

Ziggy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A585368 AHS

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Phoenix | 7 years old | 60lbs | spayed female | ID# A4292210 | Phoenix is an outgoing senior lady who has had previous training and has even been well-behaved for baths! She enjoys going for walks with you to enjoy the nice fall weather, splashing in kiddie pools on warm days, and getting love and attention whenever you have a little time to spend with her. Phoenix has been friendly with everyone she's met, and may do well with kids in her new home to help spoil her. Her adoption fee is currently waived, and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Waffles - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jack Jack - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Chickie | 8 years old | 38lbs | spayed female | ID# A4687148 | Chickie is a sweet senior lady with previous training who enjoys showing you her "sit" for treats. She loves to spend time with her people and will lean against you for attention, and may do well with kids in her new home to help spoil her. She enjoys playing ball, keeping herself entertained with toys, cooling off in kiddie pools on warm days, and going for rides in the car with her friends. Chickie's adoption fee is currently waived, and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Dandelion: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A712199 AHS

Mikey - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ally | 4 years old | 71lbs | spayed female | ID# A4720431 | Ally is a wiggly girl with a playful and loving personality. She's had previous training, and is a gentle giant who loves to get petting and attention, especially belly rubs! She may do well with kids in her new home. Ally's adoption fee is currently waived, and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next